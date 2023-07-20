6 Times B'Town Ladies Served in Hot Pink Barbiecore Aesthetics

There has been a change in fashion since the first images of Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's Barbie were released. The antithesis of the emo summer goth girl mentality, Barbiecore is all about looking good in pink. The look is still classic, even if it's frilly and whimsical. Think bold hues and gigantic shapes, mini-dresses and massive platforms, glitz and shine—everything you'd see on the legendary doll. Barbiecore promotes the idea that quirky, vibrant and unusual clothing isn't just for dolls. Barbie represents female empowerment and the idea that a woman can be or do anything she wants, combined with Barbiecore clothing.

We’ll now walk you through every perfect and pretty-in-pink look worn by top Bollywood diva:

Deepika Padukone





Deepika Padukone, known for her style choices, is never afraid to try new things with her looks. She rocked a monochrome outfit with a gorgeous pink pantsuit in a recent Instagram post. She further accentuated her appeal with bold accessories and a neat ponytail, demonstrating her ability to redefine elegance. She certainly looks wonderful.

Bhumi Pednekar





Bhumi Pednekar has enthusiastically embraced the popular Barbiecore trend. The star surprised us with a dazzling ensemble covered in sparkling pink crystals, which he teamed with a Barbie-themed vinyl bag from Balmain Paris. Barbiecore is here to stay, and Bhumi made it clear with her hot pink ensemble and crystal pieces. Fans were in awe of his edgy sensibilities, as the bright colours and sparkly embellishments perfectly suited his energetic attitude.

Sharvari Wagh







Sharvari Wagh enchants us as she steps into a realm of pink perfection in an enchanting pink short dress that exudes Barbie-inspired splendour. She looked just like Barbie as she walked down the red carpet in a gorgeous pink gown designed by Ami Patel. In her gorgeous pink dress, Sharvari Wagh perfectly embodies the mainstream Barbie viral trend and she has everyone's attention. She has completely revolutionized the fashion business with her alluring personality and impeccable sense of style.

Pooja Hegde





Pooja Hegde chose this off-the-shoulder pink dress with a full skirt and full silhouette. Ruffles along the hem add more drama to the sweet yet sultry off-the-shoulder dress. Her off-the-shoulder style added a subtle touch of appeal to her outfit as she effortlessly showed off her toned shoulders. Pooja Hegde radiated elegance and sophistication on the red carpet with her hair styled in free waves that fell to her shoulders.

Anusha Dandekar





In this bright pink ruffled scooped dress, Anusha Dandekar pulls off a pretty Barbicore fashion moment. Anusha's decision for an updo gave her entire look a touch of refinement and highlighted the neckline and ruffles of her dress. Wearing her Barbicore outfit, she made a bold and daring fashion statement that quickly became the talk of the town and earned accolades from fashion critics around the world.