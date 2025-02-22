Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Wedding: Bollywood Celebrities Dazzle in Traditional Attire

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot in a lavish Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The event saw the presence of numerous Bollywood celebrities, all dressed in stunning traditional outfits, adding to the grandeur of the celebration.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Regal Attire

Kareena Kapoor exuded elegance in a red Ritu Kumar saree embellished with intricate gold embroidery. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse and accessorized with striking green emerald jewelry. Saif Ali Khan complemented her look in a classic black bandhgala teamed with white pyjamas, reflecting timeless sophistication.



