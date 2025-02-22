  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Wedding: Bollywood Celebrities Dazzle in Traditional Attire

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s Wedding: Bollywood Celebrities Dazzle in Traditional Attire
x
Highlights

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding was a glamorous affair, with Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Rekha turning heads in exquisite ethnic ensembles.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot in a lavish Hindu wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The event saw the presence of numerous Bollywood celebrities, all dressed in stunning traditional outfits, adding to the grandeur of the celebration.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Regal Attire

Kareena Kapoor exuded elegance in a red Ritu Kumar saree embellished with intricate gold embroidery. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse and accessorized with striking green emerald jewelry. Saif Ali Khan complemented her look in a classic black bandhgala teamed with white pyjamas, reflecting timeless sophistication.



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Stylish Appearance

Alia Bhatt embraced vibrant hues in a pink saree paired with a matching blouse and a diamond statement necklace. Ranbir Kapoor complemented her ensemble in a dark sherwani with white pyjamas, making them one of the most stylish couples at the event.



Rekha’s Signature Traditional Glamour

Legendary actress Rekha stayed true to her iconic style, donning a striking black saree adorned with intricate gold motifs. She paired it with a red velvet blouse and traditional gold jewelry, completing her look with a neatly styled bun decorated with a gajra.



Ananya Panday’s Classic Elegance

Ananya Panday opted for a sophisticated red saree with gold detailing. Her V-neck blouse added a touch of modernity to the look. She kept her makeup minimal and styled her hair in a chic half-updo.



Suhana Khan’s Ethereal White Lehenga

Suhana Khan looked radiant in a regal white lehenga with intricate gold applique work. She paired it with a matching blouse and dupatta, accessorizing with a shimmering potli bag.



Akash and Shloka Ambani’s Vibrant Ensembles

Shloka Ambani stunned in a pastel pink and lime yellow lehenga, complemented by a cape-style blouse. Akash Ambani looked dapper in a traditional blue ensemble, adding to the wedding’s vibrant charm.



The wedding was a star-studded spectacle, with Bollywood’s finest making unforgettable fashion statements in their exquisite traditional outfits.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick