Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles in Banarasi Saree and 500-Carat Ruby Necklace at Cannes 2025

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning return to the Cannes Film Festival 2025 red carpet in a spectacular display of Indian elegance and craftsmanship. Her ensemble, designed by Manish Malhotra, was a powerful blend of traditional heritage and modern couture. Departing from the conventional red carpet looks, Aishwarya embraced the saree not as a nod to nostalgia, but as a strong statement of contemporary Indian fashion.

Her look featured a handwoven ivory Banarasi saree crafted using the Kadwa brocade technique, a meticulous method from Varanasi where each motif is woven separately with multiple shuttles. This artisanal weave, adorned with rose gold and silver brocade motifs, was enhanced by intricate hand-embroidered zari detailing made with real silver. The saree was paired with a sheer white tissue dupatta, finished with authentic gold and silver zardozi embroidery, and a full-sleeved embroidered blouse that added a regal touch.

Adding to the grandeur of her ensemble, Aishwarya wore over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds set in 18k gold from Manish Malhotra’s High Jewellery collection. Her jewellery included a layered ruby necklace, a diamond pendant choker, and a statement neckpiece, along with matching earrings and rings. These heirloom pieces radiated old-world charm and luxury, making her appearance one of the most talked-about moments of the festival.

Aishwarya’s styling was equally symbolic and graceful. She wore her hair in a centre-parted cascade, accentuated by a line of sindoor for the first time at Cannes, celebrating her marital status with pride. Her signature winged eyeliner, bold red lips, flushed cheeks, and luminous highlighter created a timeless beauty look that complemented the richness of her attire and jewels.

This appearance also marked a significant cultural moment. The saree, long revered in Indian tradition, was reimagined as red carpet couture, bridging heritage and innovation. Aishwarya’s look was not only about glamour but about showcasing India’s weaving legacy and redefining global fashion narratives. Her Cannes 2025 look was a masterclass in elegance, tradition, and style—an unforgettable moment in red carpet history.