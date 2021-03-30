Look hot this season!

Summer is around and we couldn't be more excited. It's time to say hello to endless sunshine and the new styles that come with it. We've rounded up some summer fashion that you'll want to keep on repeat all season long. Here are some in-depth breakdown of each trend and how to wear them every day.



Brilliant whites



Practically synonymous with the season, it wouldn't be summer without a dose of white to get us in the mood for sunshine and warm temperatures. Does wearing white make you nervous? Check out our ultimate guide to how to wear white with confidence.

To nail this trend, don't be afraid to mix different shades of white and add in a print to freshen up the classic style move. Look for sundresses, gauze blouses, white jeans, and platform sandals.

All natural



Show you're down-to-earth with pieces in shades of green, beige, and white. Organic fabrics like canvas and linen are lightweight and easy to wear when the temps rise. Go natural by refreshing your wardrobe with handcrafted accessories and breathable fabrics.

Alternate necklines



Don't underestimate the power of a unique neckline—they flatter your top half and make even basics feel special. There's an art to choosing the perfect style, whether you want to balance out your shape or show off your fave assets. Incorporating this trend into your outfits is easy, and you probably already do! Depending on your style, look for strapless, one-shoulder, racerback, or halter styles.