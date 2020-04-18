Make clothes work for you

You know how some people simply know how to wear the right clothes? There's no mystery there, and actually, you could pull it off, too, by just thinking about what you're wearing a little bit more.

It all depends on how your body is built – you should tend to accent your features in the right way.

For example, wearing V neck will make your torso look longer, and wearing nude pups will do miracles for the length of your legs.

Embrace your shape and learn to love all its imperfections.