Neha Bhasin rocks with her debut rap song

Singer Neha Bhasin marked her birthday with the release of her first-ever rap song, "Naam Toh Tu Janta Hai," a vibrant and empowering track that blends hip-hop beats with a bold message. Sharing her excitement, Bhasin took to social media, announcing, "Naam Toh Tu Janta Hai - Video Out Now!"

Speaking about the release, Neha expressed her joy, saying, "I am thrilled to unveil my first rap song on such a special day. The anticipation among fans made it even more exciting. Now that it's out, I hope everyone grooves to the beats and enjoys it. This new-age, hip-hop video features contemporary choreography with a touch of sass and grandeur."

She further added, "This song is a window into my world—light drama, bold costumes, and an extravagant set design. I’m grateful to Sameer Uddin for crafting this 3D fantasy world and to writer Avinash Chauhan for translating my vision. The song carries a message that resonates with many, urging audiences to shift focus to what truly matters—artistry."

Produced by Sameer Uddin and penned by Avinash Chauhan, "Naam Toh Tu Janta Hai" highlights the undue scrutiny on Neha’s appearance and lifestyle, juxtaposing it with her undeniable talent. The song calls for a cultural shift to value substance over superficiality.

The track also features contributions from Rajasthan’s Kalbeliya folk singers, who add a vibrant Marwari touch with their bold vocals, enhancing the song’s cultural depth.

Celebrating the modern woman, the song delivers an anthem of empowerment, reminding everyone to embrace their worth and express it unapologetically. "Naam Toh Tu Janta Hai" is not just a track but a celebration of individuality, talent, and confidence.