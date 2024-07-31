Rimzim Dadu’s Spectacular Collection Shines at Indian Couture Week

Sobhita Dhulipala Steals the Show

On Day 7 of Indian Couture Week, Rimzim Dadu's collection captivated audiences, with Sobhita Dhulipala dazzling as the showstopper in a stunning ivory ensemble.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Showstopper Ensemble

Sobhita's attire featured an off-shoulder bralette adorned with intricate floral motif embroidery, striking a delicate yet bold balance. She paired this with a high-waisted skirt that had a straight fit and a maxi hemline, embellished with beautiful fringe details cascading down its length, adding dynamic movement and texture. The skirt also featured a dramatic back slit, enhancing the outfit’s elegance.

Minimalist Accessories and Glamorous Makeup

To complement her outfit, Sobhita opted for minimal accessories, wearing a chic choker necklace and diamond stud earrings, adding a touch of elegance without overshadowing her look. Her makeup featured nude shimmer eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a radiant highlighter, and nude lipstick. Her hair was styled into a relaxed wet hairdo, perfectly completing her stunning appearance.

Rimzim Dadu's Couture Collection 2024

Rimzim Dadu's 2024 Couture collection merges historical opulence with modern innovation, drawing inspiration from Baroque architectural grandeur. Each piece reflects meticulous craftsmanship and innovative design, transforming traditional motifs into modern masterpieces.

The Fusion of Historical and Contemporary Elements

The collection honours Dadu's 18-year journey by revisiting and reinventing some of her earliest creations, showcasing her studio, affectionately known as “the Lab,” as a hub for ongoing textile and surface experimentation. Utilizing metallic yarns, steel wires, and traditional zardozi, the collection exemplifies Dadu’s exploration of materials.

Baroque Inspirations and Avant-Garde Style

Each garment intricately incorporates Baroque carvings and gilded details, creating a tactile experience that mirrors the luminosity of Baroque interiors. The collection’s exaggerated silhouettes—corseted tops, modern lehengas, sculptural sarees, and menswear like sherwanis and tuxedos—are dominated by deep ruby reds, antique golds, and burnt oranges. These colours echo the richness of Baroque art and emphasize the interplay of light and shadow, hallmarks of both Baroque design and Dadu’s distinctive aesthetic.