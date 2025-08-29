Winter wardrobe essentials for students moving overseas

Studying abroad offers the excitement of new classes, new fun, new cultures, and new adventures. However, for students coming from warm climates, the first real challenge might not be in and during lectures and super-difficult academic discussions, but rather surviving the winter.

Packing a proper wardrobe isn't just about making a fashion statement; you'll want to wear things that will keep you comfortable, build confidence, and help you be present, not shivering through lectures.

Here are seven winter wardrobe essentials every student should pack abroad:

1. Thermal Base Layer

Often, the overlooked hero is in a winter dress. Thermals are thinner, lighter, and worn under your clothes. Thermal insulation wraps around your body but doesn't detract from the preparation of bulk. This is especially relevant while sitting through long lectures or being in a library working through the night on research.

2. Wool Coat

You're going to think of this as your multitasking armour. Well well-fitting wool coat is suitable for daily commuting, class presentations, job fairs, and even interviews. Clearly it is much more practical to have one good coat than several different heavyweight jackets.

3. The Study-Session Hoodie

All students need a hoodie that is essentially a blanket. It's unassumingly casual, it's cozy, and it's exactly what you want to snuggle into when making nighttime, library, treks, and staying in on a weekend. In a neutral color, it can be paired with basically everything.

4. Waterproof boots with grip

The last thing you want when going from your dorm to class is to travel down an obstacle course. Snow and ice can make that ten-minute walk seem unbearable. Waterproof boots with a little grip will keep you safe, dry, and comfortable while traversing campus.

5. Touch-Screen Friendly Gloves

Wintery and freezing fingers should not be an excuse to miss an email or scroll through lecture slides. Touch-screen gloves let you keep your hands warm while also being connected.

6. Scarves and Beanies

Small but fierce. A wool scarf and beanie can protect you against biting winds while adding some individuality to your outfit. Scarves and beanies are easy to throw into a backpack, and swapping these items instantly narrows your outfit down to a fresh look.

7. Fleece socks & indoor slippers

Cold dorm floors overseas are not exposed to additional warmth, which is why a couple of pairs of thick fleece socks and a pair of comfy slippers are underrated essentials; getting around your dorm cozy while studying in your room and walking to your shared kitchen are pleasant comfort experiences!

Packing for overseas education is learning to be smart about packing and not packing heavy. Having the suitable winter clothing helps you keep with the right thermal clothing, focus on your studies, and not on the cold weather! Keep this in mind! When you dress for the climate, you dress for confidence and success.

(The writer is a Founder, Ontrack Education)