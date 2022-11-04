Andhra Pepper Chicken recipe: Restaurant Style

Andhra Pepper Chicken Recipe is simple, yet it is packed with varied authentic flavors from black pepper and spicy. This dry recipe served along with Rasam and hot steamed rice or it is served as an appetizer for parties.

This one is a delicious chicken recipe, famous across most Andhra Non-Veg Restaurants. It is served as a starter or a side dish along with your meal.

How to make Andhra Pepper Chicken Recipe-Dry Restaurant style

Firstly, keep all these ingredients ready,

For Marination

-500 grams Chicken, chopped to cubes with bone

-10 cloves Garlic

-2-inch Ginger

-one lemon, Juice Extracted

-half teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

-half teaspoon salts

For Pepper Chicken Masala

-Two onion, thinly sliced

-4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

-1-inch Ginger, finely chopped

-2 Green chillies, slit

-Salt, to taste

-3 sprig Curry leaves, roughly torn

-2 ½ tablespoons Whole Black Peppercorns, coarsely pounded

-2 teaspoons Coriander Powder (Dhania)

-4 tablespoons Oil, to cook

To Garnish

6 Sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, Chopped for garnish

-1 teaspoon Whole Black Pepper Corns, coarsely pounded

-1 teaspoon Lemon Juice

Steps to follow while preparing above recipe

1. To begin, prepare all the ingredients and keep it ready

2. For the marination, make the paste of the ginger and garlic, you can use the mixer and grinder or a pestle and mortar to make the paste

3. Into a large mixing bowl, add the chicken pieces, turmeric powder, ginger garlic paste, lime juice and salt. Mix well to combine, cover the pan, place it in the refrigerator and marinate the chicken for about 30 minutes.

4. Take a large kadai or a deep pan, preheat the oil over the medium heat.

5. Add the sliced onion, sliced green chillies, chopped ginger and chopped garlic and saute until the onion soften and turn slightly brown. Stir in the curry eaves

6. Once the onion starts becoming brown, add the marinated chicken and saute for about 2 minutes with the onion ginger garlic masala

7. After couple of minutes, add the coriander powder and crushed pepper. Stir well, cover the pan and cook on low heat until the Andhra Pepper Chicken comes together from sides of the pan.

8. Keep stirring intermittently and sprinkle water as and when needed to cook the chicken.

9. Cook until the Andhra pepper chicken until it is tender and cooked. Once the chicken is soft cooked, open the lid and stir on medium heat until the moisture evaporated to make it dry.

10. Just before you are ready to serve, add another one teaspoon crushed pepper, one teaspoon lemon juice and chopped coriander leaves and give it a stir.

11. Serve Andhra Pepper Chicken recipe along with steamed rice, this would make it a delicious lunch or dinner.