Celebrate World Chocolate Day with irresistible delights!

Whether you want to turn a dull day around or celebrate your best days, chocolates have always been a go-to snack to create little moments of happiness! Luckily, with a whole day dedicated to celebrating chocolate, there’s no excuse needed to indulge in some sweet treats.
Celebrate this Chocolate Day with Mars Wrigley’s diverse portfolio of delicacies:
Smoky Chipotle Brownie Bites
INGREDIENTS
• 1 box (25oz) fudge brownie batter, prepared
• 2 t tabascochipotle Sauce
• 1½ c galaxy fusions, ¼” chopped
DIRECTION
• Preheat oven to 350°F.
• Add chipotle sauce into prepared brownie batter.
• Spray a mini muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.
• Fill each cup one quarter of the way with the infused batter.
• Top with 1¼ teaspoons of chopped galaxy fusions. Push chocolate down slightly in the center. Cover each with the remaining batter.
• Bake for 12-14 minutes. Do not overbake.
• Remove from oven and let cool completely.
• Serve 2 bites per serving.
Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Brownies
INGREDIENTS
Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Brownies
• ¾ cup + ½ cup galaxy fusions
• 2 sticks unsalted butter
• 2 cups sugar
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
• 1/8 teaspoon salt
• Food-grade red colour
• 2 teaspoons white vinegar
• 4 eggs
• 1½ cups all-purpose flour
Cream Cheese Drizzle
• 2 ounces cream cheese, softened
• 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened
• ½ cup confectioners sugar
• ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
• 2 tablespoons heavy cream
DIRECTION
Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Brownies
• Preheat oven to 325°F and spray a 9X13 pan with non-stick cooking spray.
• Melt butter and pour into the stand mixer. Add sugar and mix.
• In the following order, add vanilla extract, cocoa powder, salt, food-grade red colour, and vinegar to the creamed butter and sugar mixture.
• In a separate bowl whisk eggs together and slowly pour into the chocolate mixture.
• Slowly add in the flour, mixing until fully combined.
• Gently fold in ¾ cup galaxy fusions.
• Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for approximately 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 180°F.
• Melt remaining galaxy fusions. Set aside.
Cream Cheese Drizzle
• Whisk together all ingredients. Set aside.
Assembly
• Slice brownies when cool and drizzle with cream cheese sauce and melted galaxy fusions. Serve.
Mini Sundaes
INGREDIENTS
Sundae One Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons M&M’S chocolate
• 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
• 1 tablespoon strawberry sauce
• 2 tablespoons whipped cream
• 1 maraschino cherry
Sundae Two Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons M&M’Schocolate
• 1 scoop of strawberry ice cream
• 1 tablespoon chocolate sauce
• 2 tablespoons whipped cream
• 1 each maraschino cherry
Sundae Three Ingredients:
• 2 tablespoons M&M’Schocolate
• 1 scoop chocolate ice cream
• 2 tablespoons hot fudge sauce
• 1 each maraschino cherry
DIRECTION
• Place a scoop of ice cream into each of three separate cups.
• Top ice cream with each sundae’s indicated sauce and whipped cream if utilized.
• Add M&M’Sbrand minis milk chocolate candies and a cherry to the top of each sundae
PB&J Boca Bites
INGREDIENTS
Strawberry Filling:
• ½ c snickersbars, ¼” chopped
• 1 c strawberry preserves
Peanut Butter Frosting:
• 1¼ c vanilla frosting
• 6 T peanut butter, no sugar added
• 4 lb biscuit dough, raw
Assembly for 1 Bite:
• 1 boca bite, baked and cooled
• ¼ T peanut butter frosting (above)
• ½ t chocolate sauce, to finish
• ½ t snickersbars, ¼” chopped
DIRECTION
Strawberry Filling:
• Mix strawberry preserves and chopped snickersbars. Set aside.
Peanut Butter Frosting:
• Combine vanilla frosting and peanut butter. Set aside.
Boca Bite Preparation:
• Preheat oven to 350°F and prepare sheet trays with parchment paper lightly sprayed with oil.
• Similar to preparation of raviolis, roll the biscuit dough into ⅛” thick long rectangle and brush with water.
• Portion ½ teaspoon dollops of strawberry filling across one edge of the prepared dough and fold over the other half to seal the filling between 2 layers of dough
• Cut out the boca bites with a 1.75" ring cutter (discard excess dough or reserve for other uses) and place on prepared sheet trays.
• Bake for 10 minutes. Remove boca bites and cool completely.
Assembled Bites:
• Top each prepared boca bite with peanut butter frosting followed by a drizzle of chocolate sauce and additional chopped snickersbars. Serve 2 bites per serving.