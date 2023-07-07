Celebrate World Chocolate Day with irresistible delights!

Whether you want to turn a dull day around or celebrate your best days, chocolates have always been a go-to snack to create little moments of happiness! Luckily, with a whole day dedicated to celebrating chocolate, there’s no excuse needed to indulge in some sweet treats.

Celebrate this Chocolate Day with Mars Wrigley’s diverse portfolio of delicacies:

Smoky Chipotle Brownie Bites





INGREDIENTS



• 1 box (25oz) fudge brownie batter, prepared

• 2 t tabascochipotle Sauce

• 1½ c galaxy fusions, ¼” chopped

DIRECTION

• Preheat oven to 350°F.

• Add chipotle sauce into prepared brownie batter.

• Spray a mini muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.

• Fill each cup one quarter of the way with the infused batter.

• Top with 1¼ teaspoons of chopped galaxy fusions. Push chocolate down slightly in the center. Cover each with the remaining batter.

• Bake for 12-14 minutes. Do not overbake.

• Remove from oven and let cool completely.

• Serve 2 bites per serving.

Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Brownies





INGREDIENTS



• ¾ cup + ½ cup galaxy fusions

• 2 sticks unsalted butter

• 2 cups sugar

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

• Food-grade red colour

• 2 teaspoons white vinegar

• 4 eggs

• 1½ cups all-purpose flour

Cream Cheese Drizzle

• 2 ounces cream cheese, softened

• 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

• ½ cup confectioners sugar

• ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 tablespoons heavy cream

DIRECTION

• Preheat oven to 325°F and spray a 9X13 pan with non-stick cooking spray.

• Melt butter and pour into the stand mixer. Add sugar and mix.

• In the following order, add vanilla extract, cocoa powder, salt, food-grade red colour, and vinegar to the creamed butter and sugar mixture.

• In a separate bowl whisk eggs together and slowly pour into the chocolate mixture.

• Slowly add in the flour, mixing until fully combined.

• Gently fold in ¾ cup galaxy fusions.

• Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for approximately 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 180°F.

• Melt remaining galaxy fusions. Set aside.

Cream Cheese Drizzle

• Whisk together all ingredients. Set aside.

Assembly

• Slice brownies when cool and drizzle with cream cheese sauce and melted galaxy fusions. Serve.

Mini Sundaes





INGREDIENTS



Sundae One Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons M&M’S chocolate

• 1 scoop vanilla ice cream

• 1 tablespoon strawberry sauce

• 2 tablespoons whipped cream

• 1 maraschino cherry

Sundae Two Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons M&M’Schocolate

• 1 scoop of strawberry ice cream

• 1 tablespoon chocolate sauce

• 2 tablespoons whipped cream

• 1 each maraschino cherry

Sundae Three Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons M&M’Schocolate

• 1 scoop chocolate ice cream

• 2 tablespoons hot fudge sauce

• 1 each maraschino cherry

DIRECTION

• Place a scoop of ice cream into each of three separate cups.

• Top ice cream with each sundae’s indicated sauce and whipped cream if utilized.

• Add M&M’Sbrand minis milk chocolate candies and a cherry to the top of each sundae

PB&J Boca Bites





INGREDIENTS



Strawberry Filling:

• ½ c snickersbars, ¼” chopped

• 1 c strawberry preserves

Peanut Butter Frosting:

• 1¼ c vanilla frosting

• 6 T peanut butter, no sugar added

• 4 lb biscuit dough, raw

Assembly for 1 Bite:

• 1 boca bite, baked and cooled

• ¼ T peanut butter frosting (above)

• ½ t chocolate sauce, to finish

• ½ t snickersbars, ¼” chopped

DIRECTION

Strawberry Filling:

• Mix strawberry preserves and chopped snickersbars. Set aside.

Peanut Butter Frosting:

• Combine vanilla frosting and peanut butter. Set aside.

Boca Bite Preparation:

• Preheat oven to 350°F and prepare sheet trays with parchment paper lightly sprayed with oil.

• Similar to preparation of raviolis, roll the biscuit dough into ⅛” thick long rectangle and brush with water.

• Portion ½ teaspoon dollops of strawberry filling across one edge of the prepared dough and fold over the other half to seal the filling between 2 layers of dough

• Cut out the boca bites with a 1.75" ring cutter (discard excess dough or reserve for other uses) and place on prepared sheet trays.

• Bake for 10 minutes. Remove boca bites and cool completely.

Assembled Bites:

• Top each prepared boca bite with peanut butter frosting followed by a drizzle of chocolate sauce and additional chopped snickersbars. Serve 2 bites per serving.