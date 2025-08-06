Roti vs Bhakri: Which Traditional Indian Flatbread Wins on Nutrition?

Indian cuisine is incomplete without its beloved flatbreads, each representing a unique culinary tradition and regional flavour. Among the wide array of Indian breads, roti and bhakri stand out as staples in millions of households. Though they may seem similar, these two flatbreads differ significantly in texture, preparation, ingredients, and nutritional value.

Let’s break down how these popular choices compare—and help you decide which might be better for your health.

What Makes Roti and Bhakri Different?

Roti, often called chapati, is a soft, thin, and pliable bread made from whole wheat flour (atta), water, and occasionally a little oil or ghee. Cooked quickly on a tawa (flat pan), it is light on the stomach and pairs well with most Indian curries and sabzis.

Bhakri, on the other hand, is a thicker, coarse-textured flatbread traditionally prepared using flours like jowar (sorghum), bajra (pearl millet), or ragi (finger millet). It's hand-pressed rather than rolled and requires a slower cooking process, giving it a slightly crispy exterior. Commonly eaten in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and tribal regions, bhakri is often served with spicy chutneys, leafy vegetables, and pulses.

Health Benefits of Roti

• High in Dietary Fibre: Helps improve digestion, regulate bowel movements, and maintain blood sugar stability.

• Sustained Energy: As a source of complex carbs, rotis provide lasting energy—ideal for a busy day or a hearty lunch.

• Gut-Friendly: Contains prebiotic fibres that feed healthy gut bacteria, supporting overall digestive health.

Health Benefits of Bhakri

• Naturally Gluten-Free: Great for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, especially when made from millets like bajra or jowar.

• Mineral-Rich: Packed with essential nutrients such as iron, calcium, and phosphorus, crucial for bone strength and oxygen transport.

• Blood Sugar Friendly: Its low glycemic index ensures a gradual release of glucose, aiding in diabetes management and preventing sugar spikes.

So, Which Is the Healthier Choice?

Both flatbreads offer distinct health advantages. Roti is a go-to for those seeking a lighter meal that’s easy to digest, while bhakri, especially when made with millets, is a dense, nutrient-rich option for those looking to boost fibre intake, support bone health, or manage gluten intolerance.

Ultimately, the healthier choice depends on your personal health goals, dietary restrictions, and taste preferences. Including both in a balanced diet can provide variety and nutrition in equal measure.