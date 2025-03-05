Sweet and savory delights

Experience the vibrant flavors of Chilean cherries with these easy and delicious recipes. From a tangy Lemon Tart to a Fast Cherry Cake and a refreshing Cherry & Walnut Salad , enjoy a perfect blend of sweetness and zest.

Ingredients

● Pre-made tart shells (store-bought or homemade)

● Zest and juice of 1 Chilean lemon

● 1/2 cup heavy cream

● 1 cup fresh Chilean cherries, pitted

Method

● If using a store-bought lemon tart shell, follow the package instructions for baking and allow it to cool. If making it from scratch, bake and cool your lemon tart shell.

● In a heatproof bowl, combine the lemon zest and juice.

● Heat the heavy cream in a saucepan until it’s almost boiling, then pour it over the lemon zest and juice. Stir until well combined.

● Pour the lemon cream into the cooled tart shell.

● Top the lemon tart with fresh Chilean cherries.

● Refrigerate the tart for at least an hour to set the filling.

2. Fast Cherry Cake