Thanksgiving recipes for the three course meal

Create a heartfelt Thanksgiving experience at home with a curated trio of easy meal. Designed for modern hosts who want flavour without the fuss, these recipes offer a seamless way to bring festive delight to your dining table. Whether you’re cooking for two or a small group, these dishes help you savour the holiday with comfort, style, and zero stress.

Millet & Saffron Risotto with Roasted Vegetables

Ingredients:

● 1 cup foxtail millet

● 3 cups vegetable broth

● 1 tbsp olive oil

● 1/2 onion, finely chopped

● 1 clove garlic, minced

● 1/4 cup white wine (optional)

● 1/4 tsp saffron strands, soaked in 2 tbsp warm water

● 1/2 cup roasted cherry tomatoes and zucchini

● 1/4 cup grated aged cheese or nutritional yeast (for vegan)

● Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Heat olive oil in a pan, sauté onions and garlic until translucent.

2. Add millet and toast lightly, then deglaze with white wine (if using).

3. Gradually add vegetable broth, stirring continuously until absorbed.

4. Stir in saffron-infused water, cook until millet is tender and creamy.

5. Mix in roasted vegetables and cheese, season with salt and pepper.

6. Serve warm, garnished with fresh herbs. -By Kazim Mehdi, Director of Food & Beverage, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru.

Scottish Dundee Fruit Cake

Ingredients:

● Unsalted butter: 170 gram

● Brown Sugar: 1 cup

● Egg: 3 nos.

● Orange Zest: 1 no.

● Orange Marmalade: 100 gram

● All-purpose flour : 200 gram

● Baking powder : 1 tsp

● Salt : ½ tsp

● Golden raisins: 11/4 cup

● White raisins : 11/4 cup

● Blanched Almonds : 100 gram

Instructions:

● Cream the sugar and butter until pale and fluffy.

● Add the eggs, one at a time, along with a teaspoon or so of the flour to prevent curdling.

● Add the orange zest and marmalade and beat until combined. Stir together the flour, baking powder, salt and almond flour.

● Add this mixture to the wet mixture and stir gently to combine, being careful not to over-stir.

● Add the sultanas and raisins and stir to combine.

● Grease and line a 8×3-inch round cake pan. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Spoon the batter into the prepared cake pan.

● Arrange the almonds on top of the cake in concentric circles.

Position the cake on the middle rack of the oven and bake for 100-120 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. If the cake browns too quickly, cover it with aluminum foil. Let the cake cool in the pan for about 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely. - By Avijit Deb Sharma, Executive Chef, RAAYA Life at RAAYA by Atmosphere

. Whole Roasted Turkey

Ingredients:

● Whole turkey (3-4kg),

● 200g softened unsalted butter

● 50g fresh thyme

● 10g garlic (minced)

● 40g lemon zest

● 20g orange zest

● 10g fresh sage

● 40ml olive oil

● 30g salt

● 20g black pepper

● 400ml chicken stock

● Halved onion

● Whole garlic cloves

● Rosemary sprigs.

● 250ml turkey drippings

● 20g all-purpose flour

● 10g chicken broth powder

● Salt & pepper to taste.

Instructions:

● Preheat the oven to 150°C. Pat the turkey dry and place it in a roasting pan.

● Combine butter, herbs, zests, oil, salt, and pepper. Rub this mixture under the skin and over the turkey.

● Fill the cavity with onion, garlic, and rosemary. Tie the legs and tuck the wings.

● Pour stock into the pan, cover with foil, and roast for 3.5-4 hours, basting every 40 minutes. Remove foil for the last 45 minutes to brown.

● Rest for 30 minutes before carving.

For the gravy, whisk flour into the strained drippings, add broth, and simmer until thickened. -By Calvin Castro, Executive Sous Chef, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO.



