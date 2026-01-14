Makar Sankranti marks the joy of harvest, soaring kites, and the warmth of coming together over festive treats. As this auspicious festival ushers in new beginnings, with Britannia Bourbon it’s not just about making a recipe anymore, it’s about BourbonIT this recipe and elevating every festive bite. This year, Britannia Bourbon can add a delightful twist to your Sankranti spread with easy-to-make recipes that balance tradition with indulgence, making every bite a celebration of flavor, festivity, and the irresistible joy of being BourbonIt-ready. 1. Britannia Bourbon Til Gud Laddu Delight





This delightful twist on a traditional sweet is a must-try. Dry roast 1 cup white sesame seeds in a pan over medium heat until light golden. In a bowl, mix the roasted seeds with 1/2 cup finely crushed (6-7) Britannia Bourbon biscuits and 1/4 tsp cardamom powder, if using. In a pan, melt 1/2 cup grated jaggery with 1 tsp ghee on low flame until bubbling. Quickly stir in the sesame-biscuit mixture until coated. Shape the warm mixture into 1.5–2 inch round laddus. Let cool, then store in an airtight container.





Crush 10–12 Britannia Bourbon biscuits into fine crumbs and mix with 4 tablespoons melted butter. Press firmly into a lined 8×8 inch pan and chill. Roast 1.5 cups peanuts, remove skins, chop half, leaving half whole. In a pan, melt 1 cup grated jaggery with 1 tablespoon ghee on medium-low heat until thick. Stir in peanuts and 1/4 tsp cardamom powder, if using. Pour over the chilled Bourbon base, spread evenly, and press firmly. Cool at room temperature for 30 minutes, refrigerate 1 hour, then cut. Optional: drizzle 2 tablespoons melted dark chocolate.





Melt 3/4 cup grated jaggery with 2 tablespoons of water in a heavy-bottomed pan on low heat, stirring continuously. Cook until it forms a stringy syrup; test by dropping a little into cold water—it should form a firm ball. Add 1 tablespoon ghee and a pinch of baking soda, if using, and mix well. Quickly stir in 1 cup roasted, skin-removed peanuts and 1/2 cup coarsely crushed Britannia Bourbon biscuits until coated. Spread immediately on a greased plate or butter paper, cover with another sheet, and roll evenly. Cut into squares while warm. Cool completely and store airtight.





Dry roast 1 cup white sesame seeds in a pan over medium-low heat until light golden and aromatic. In the same pan, melt 1 cup grated jaggery with 2 tablespoons of ghee, adding 1/4 cup water if needed. Cook until the syrup forms a brittle ball in cold water. Quickly stir in the roasted sesame seeds, 1/2 cup finely crushed Britannia Bourbon biscuits, and 1/4 tsp cardamom powder, if using. Transfer to a greased plate, flatten 1/4–1/2 inch thick, and score into shapes while warm. Cool completely and store airtight.





Dry roast 1 cup white sesame seeds over medium-low heat until light golden and fragrant. Cool, then crush half for texture, keeping the rest whole. Melt 2 tablespoons of ghee in a pan, add 1/2 cup grated jaggery and a pinch of salt, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat and mix in the sesame seeds, 1/4 tsp cardamom powder, and 1/4 cup crushed Britannia Bourbon (fine and coarse). Add 1–2 tablespoons milk if needed for binding. Shape into ladoos or press into a tray as barfi. Cool completely and store airtight.