Govardhan Puja 2025: Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, and Images to Share with Loved Ones

Govardhan Puja, observed a day after Diwali, commemorates Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to protect villagers. This year, it falls on October 22, 2025, following Dhanteras and Choti Diwali. Also called Annakut Puja, it symbolizes gratitude, faith, and community celebration. The Sayankala Muhurat begins at 3:00 PM, with devotees offering bhog, preparing Annakut, and performing rituals.

Govardhan Puja 2025 Date and Significance

Govardhan Puja is celebrated a day after Diwali, marking the divine act of Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to protect villagers. This year, it falls on October 22, 2025, following Dhanteras and Choti Diwali. Also known as Annakut Puja, the festival symbolizes gratitude, faith, and community celebration.

Puja Timings

The Sayankala Muhurat for Govardhan Puja begins at 3:00 PM and continues until late evening. Devotees offer bhog, prepare Annakut, and perform rituals with devotion and reverence.

Heartfelt Govardhan Puja Wishes

“Wishing you and your family divine blessings on this sacred day. May Lord Krishna protect you always.”

“Happy Govardhan Puja! May your home be filled with love, peace, and endless happiness today and forever.”

“On this Govardhan Puja, may Lord Krishna remove all obstacles and bless your life with prosperity and joy.”

“May the light of diyas brighten your life and fill it with hope and positivity. Happy Govardhan Puja!”

WhatsApp Messages and Quotes to Share

“May Lord Krishna’s blessings light up your path with prosperity, brightness, and happiness.”

“Full of faith, love, and light, may this day bring joy and peace to you and your family.”

“May we all learn to protect each other and share sorrows, just as Krishna protected the villagers. Happy Govardhan Puja.”

“The love of Lord Krishna will guide and protect you through life’s storms. Shubh Govardhan Puja.”

Celebrate with Devotion

On Govardhan Puja, families come together to offer prayers, prepare Annakut, and express gratitude to Lord Krishna. Sharing wishes, images, and quotes adds warmth and strengthens bonds of love and faith.



