Happy Women's Day,2022: 10 powerful Quotes to share to Special Women in your Life

Each year, International Women's Day is celebrated on 8th March, this day helps celebrate the progress made towards reaching gender equality as well as women empowerment. This day also help us recognize the varied extra-ordinary acts done by women, standing together as an united force, this also helps in spreading the message of gender equality across the world.

This year, campaign theme for International Women's Day 2022 is #BreakTheBias.

Below, you can find 10 powerful quotes, which you can share to the special women in your life

1. "When you can't find someone to follow, you have to find a way to lead by example." ― Roxane Gay

2. "My only advice is to stay aware, listen carefully, and yell for help if you need it." ― Judy Blume

3. "Don't try to comprehend with your mind. Your minds are very limited. Use your intuition."

—Madeleine L'Engel

4. "It is never too late to be what you might have been." ― George Eliot

5. "What you're supposed to do when you don't like a thing is change it. If you can't change it, change the way you think about it. Don't complain." ― Maya Angelou

6. "Anything's possible if you've got enough nerve." ― J.K. Rowling

7. "You should never be surprised when someone treats you with respect, you should expect it." ― Sarah Dessen

8. "The soul should always stand ajar, ready to welcome the ecstatic experience." — Emily Dickinson-

9. "What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make." ― Jane Goodall

10. "We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already: we have the power to imagine better." — J.K. Rowling