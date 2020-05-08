Bollywood Ladies Who Are Obsessed With Their Workouts

Workouts… As gyms, salsa classes and yoga sessions are locked down, many of them stopped doing their workouts. Many still believe that exercises should only be done ingyms.

But my dear weight watchers, you are wrong!!! Workouts can be easily done at home and our dear Bollywood celebrities are following the same mantrain their quarantine period.

Today we Hans India have come with the amazing workout videos of a few beautiful Bollywood dolls who are working out harder to retain their toned body… Have a look!

NamrataPurohit

This celeb trainer is all set to show off her fans how to tone one's body at home itself. She is seen doing her workouts making a chair as her prop.

She has shown 5 simple yet effective exercises… Have a look!

1) Ab Prep

2) Obliques

3) Tricep Dips

4) Plank

5) Alternate Knee Tucks

In this video, she also explained each and every step of these 5 workouts and made it clear how to proceed with these easy exercises.

MandiraBedi

She is better known as a workout freak… Mandiraalways poses with her toned body and makes all and sundry go awestruck with her perfect shape.

Off late, she posted an easy way of doing workouts at home. She caught hold of a kettle weight and lifted it with her hands and stretched them to lose those extra calories. One can also go with any heavy weight object and carry on with this workout form.

Esha Gupta

This girl is another workout freak from Bollywood. We all know how good Esha is at toning her body. Today she has shown us a simple way adding positive thoughts to our mind. She is seen doing the breathing yoga pose and also stated that it gives her peace and positivity.