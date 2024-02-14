Live
- Third round of meeting between farmers, Centre in Chandigarh on Thursday
- Maratha quotas: Special session of Legislature convened on Feb 20
- Sugriva Path to link Hanuman Garhi with Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for ‘easy darshan’
- Punjab to bear treatment cost of farmers injured in protest
- Amid prayers & vedic chants, PM Modi inaugurates UAE's first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
- AFMS, IIT Roorkee ink MoU over collaborative biomedical research
- RJD nominates Manoj Jha, Sanjay Yadav to Rajya Sabha
- Will see how KCR comes back to power: Revanth Reddy
- NCP nominates Praful Patel as Maharashtra Rajya Sabha candidate
- Govt issues guidelines for using Green Hydrogen as fuel in trucks, buses
Just In
New sensor can detect breast cancer using saliva in just five seconds
Even as breast cancer cases are rising across the globe, an international team of scientists has developed a hand-held sensor device that makes screening fast, affordable, and accurate, from a tiny sample of saliva in just five seconds.
New York: Even as breast cancer cases are rising across the globe, an international team of scientists has developed a hand-held sensor device that makes screening fast, affordable, and accurate, from a tiny sample of saliva in just five seconds.
The biosensor design, by a team from the University of Florida and National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University in Taiwan, uses common components, such as widely available glucose testing strips and the open-source hardware-software platform Arduino.
"Imagine medical staff conducting breast cancer screening in communities or hospitals," said Hsiao-Hsuan Wan, from the Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Florida.
"Our device is an excellent choice because it is portable -- about the size of your hand -- and reusable. The testing time is under five seconds per sample, which makes it highly efficient," Wan added.
The device uses paper test strips treated with specific antibodies that interact with the targeted cancer biomarkers.
A saliva sample is placed on the strip, and pulses of electricity are sent to electrical contact points on the biosensor device.
These pulses cause the biomarkers to bind to the antibodies and alter the charge and capacitance over the electrode.
This produces a change in the output signal, which can be measured and translated into digital information about how much biomarker is present.
The design is revolutionary compared to its alternatives. Mammograms, ultrasounds, and MRIs are costly and invasive and require large, specialised equipment, present low-dose radiation exposure, and can take days or weeks to return test results, said the researchers in the paper published in the Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B.
"In many places, especially in developing countries, advanced technologies like MRI for breast cancer testing may not be readily available," Wan said.
"Our technology is more cost-effective, with the test strip costing just a few cents and the reusable circuit board priced at $5. We are excited about the potential to make a significant impact in areas where people might not have had the resources for breast cancer screening tests before," Wan said.
The biosensor requires just a drop of saliva, and it can provide accurate test results even if the concentration of the cancer biomarker in the sample is only one quadrillionth of a gram, or one femtogram, per millilitre.
"The highlight for me was when I saw readings that clearly distinguished between healthy individuals and those with cancer," Wan said.
"We dedicated a lot of time and effort to perfecting the strip, board, and other components. Ultimately, we've created a technique that has the potential to help people all around the world," Wan said.