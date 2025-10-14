Live
- TPCC chief hopes positive verdict in Supreme Court over BC reservations
- Will use New Delhi game as a stepping stone to improve in Tests, says WI skipper Chase
- Indian envoy felicitates educator as Hindi teaching takes root in China's Shanghai
- Babil Khan shares a cryptic post hinting at life’s uncertainties days after revealing he is battling depression
- Women's WC: Malki, Piumi come in as Sri Lanka opt to bat against New Zealand
- WHO report urges countries to invest more in primary health care to tackle future pandemics
- Facebook Revives Local Job Listings, Takes Aim at LinkedIn with Community-Focused Hiring Feature
- Government’s landmark GST reform fuels all-time high demand for Health and Term insurance on Policybazaar
- RJD leader slams BJP’s boasting, claims Tejashwi’s move can expose cracks in NDA
- Veteran two-time former Kerala CPI(M) MLA Babu M Palissery passes away in Thrissur
WHO report urges countries to invest more in primary health care to tackle future pandemics
New Delhi: Scaling up investment in primary health care is critical to ensure local and global communities are ready to prevent and respond to the...
New Delhi: Scaling up investment in primary health care is critical to ensure local and global communities are ready to prevent and respond to the next pandemic, said a new report by the World Health Organization (WHO), on Tuesday.
The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) report, released during the ongoing World Health Summit held in Berlin, emphasised the urgent need to transform global health security in a world that is experiencing new volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity while still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Calling for a transformative shift in pandemic preparedness, it also urged countries to invest more in real-time risk assessment and international cooperation.
The GPMB, established in 2018 following the West Africa Ebola epidemic, monitors the state of the world’s preparedness for pandemics and other health crises. It is an initiative supported by the WHO and the World Bank.
“In our increasingly volatile and uncertain world, real preparedness for pandemics and other health emergencies must be anchored in well-functioning and well-financed primary health care systems,” said Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, GPMB Co-Chair and former President of Croatia.
“Robust primary health systems reach deep into communities, providing essential health services in peacetime and building the deep trust that is fundamental to an effective health response when crises strike,” Grabar-Kitarović added.
The report urged governments and institutions to adopt a paradigm shift to reset the global health architecture for pandemic preparedness, focusing on three actions: care, measure, and cooperate.
It noted that a shift in “care” is imperative to boost frontline systems through investments in primary health care, closer engagement with communities, and a protected health workforce.
On “measurement,” the report called for establishing a comprehensive pandemic risk monitoring system that tracks threats, vulnerabilities, and preparedness in real time, integrating health, social, economic, and environmental data into clear signals for leaders.
On “cooperation,” the report highlighted the importance of a global health architecture based on the principles of solidarity and equity, and that encourages the ratification, implementation, and financing of the WHO Pandemic Agreement.