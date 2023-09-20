Innovation Meets Tradition: Zee Telugu’s experiential upcycled Ganesha Idol impresses Hyderabad!

In a groundbreaking initiative towards sustainability, Zee Telugu is proud to present its unique Ganesha idol in a pandal at Kukatpally, Hyderabad. After impressing one and all with its clutter-breaking content over the years, the channel is giving its loyalists a chance to experience a first-of-its-kind Ganesha Idol as the festivities kickstart in Hyderabad. With the world moving towards sustainability, Zee Telugu is also doing its bit staying true to its brand ethos “Aarambham Oka Aduthone” translating to Beginning is with one step. It is thrilled to introduce an experiential and eco-conscious Ganesha that is 100% upcycled from properties of its most popular shows, showcasing the channel’s commitment to environmental preservation and community engagement. The Ganesha idol is set for display at Shri Sai Heights, UMCC Road, Navoday Colony, Kukatpally, Hyderabad-72, and devotees are free to visit the pandal and witness the grandeur of the auspicious event throughout the Ganesh Utsav.



This experiential and eco-conscious Ganesha idol is crafted entirely from set properties, ensuring a zero-waste approach to its creation. Notably, various set properties, including microphones, speakers, lights, and wires, have been upcycled to create this unique masterpiece. In addition to that, the Ganesha idol also incorporates set properties such as LED cables, sound speaker bubbles, LED light remotes, amongst others. The lights in the ears of the idol, camera items in the fingers, light holders in the palms, necklace made up of decorative stones , and the costume is made from LED lights and cables that take the look of the idol to a whole new level. Additionally, the idol features hands and stomach cables, rope lights, and woofers behind the head. It also includes teeth mirchi lighting, camera props, shoot lights, makeup mirrors, and singing microphones as crowns creating a truly unique and visually stunning masterpiece that embodies the spirit of innovation and sustainability. What’s more interesting is that Zee Telugu artists - Fiction and Non-Fiction show stars are all set to visit the pandal to offer prayers to the lord.

The pandal is open to the public since 18th September 2023, and will be on display for next 10 days and has been offering a truly immersive experience for visitors. As they step into this innovative Ganesha pandal, the visitors are witnessing set properties transformed into a bright and beautiful divine masterpiece. Zee Telugu has always believed in responsible artistry, and thus, upon completion of the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi pooja, the idol will not be immersed in water but will be carefully dismantled. The materials used in creating this beautiful Ganesha will be returned to the sets of their shows, ready to be repurposed for television shoots once again, reducing our ecological footprint.

What sets this initiative a unique one is that throughout the 11-day celebration, the Zee Telugu Ganesha pandal will showcase the fusion of creativity, environmental responsibility with pomp & grandness.