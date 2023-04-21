Jumma tul Wida 2023 - All about Ramadan’s Last Friday

"Alvida Jumma" is an expression commonly used by Muslims on the last Friday of the Islamic month of Ramadan. The phrase "Alvida Jumma" is an Urdu term that means "Farewell Friday" or "Goodbye Friday". Muslims consider this day significant because it is the last Friday of the pious month of Ramadan, the most holy month in the Islamic calendar. Muslims have gathered in mosques to offer prayers and seek blessings from Allah. The prayers on this day are known as "Jumma Tul Wida," which means "the last Friday prayer." The prayers are an essential part of the month of Ramadan, as they are believed to be a means of seeking forgiveness for one's sins and gaining spiritual strength.



The Prophet Mohammad said, 'Jumma tul Wida' is more blessed than any other day. Therefore, those who spend this day in worship will be protected from all evil. This special day brings abundant blessings, endless mercy and salvation to the seekers.

Muslims also exchange greetings and hugs with each other, wishing each other a happy Eid al-Fitr, the festival that marks the end of the month of Ramadan. The exchange of greetings and hugs is a sign of love, compassion, and unity among Muslims and is considered a part of the Muslim culture. In addition to offering prayers and exchanging greetings, Muslims also engage in acts of charity on this day. They donate money and food to the poor and needy, and they also visit the sick and the elderly to offer their support and help.

Overall, "Alvida Jumma" is a momentous day for Muslims worldwide. This day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of a new phase of spiritual growth and self-improvement. It is a day of reflection, prayer, and charity, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of faith, unity, and compassion in the Muslim community.