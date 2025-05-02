Live
Model School Celebrates 10th Class Exam Success
Swan Model School, Film Nagar, celebrated the stellar performance of its students in the 10th class exams with a special function on Wednesday.
Harshika topped the school with an impressive 556 out of 600 marks.
Out of 42 students, 39 successfully passed, reflecting the school’s dedication to academic excellence. Chairman Ramdas, Principal Hariprasad, and Correspondent Vasu congratulated the achievers and commended their hard work.
The management also appreciated the efforts of the faculty, whose guidance played a key role in the success. The school community wished the students continued success in their academic journeys ahead.
