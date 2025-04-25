Live
Mrs. India Winner Priyanka Anand Chilaka Inaugurates National Silk Expo 2025 in Hyderabad
Highlights
Mrs. Category winner of Miss and Mrs Strong & Beautiful 2025, Priyanka Anand Chilaka, inaugurated the 9-day National Silk Expo at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Banjara Hills. Organised by Jagdishwar Hastkala, the expo showcases exquisite handloom creations, silk saris, and cotton wear.
Priyanka emphasised the importance of such platforms for empowering women through traditional fashion. Organiser Jayesh Kumar highlighted the event’s mission to support weavers by connecting them directly with customers, bypassing middlemen. The expo, promoting sustainable, handcrafted textiles, runs daily until April 27, from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, celebrating India’s rich weaving heritage.
