Natural Sources of Vitamin D Beyond Sunlight
Fatty fish, mushrooms, egg yolks, cod liver oil, and fortified foods are excellent natural sources of vitamin D for health
Vitamin D is a vital nutrient that supports strong bones, enhances metabolism, and promotes glowing, youthful skin. While sunlight is the primary source of vitamin D, many people struggle with vitamin D deficiency due to limited sun exposure from modern indoor lifestyles. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 13% of the global population suffers from this deficiency, which can lead to symptoms like fatigue, bone pain, and weakened immunity. For those unable to get enough sunlight, here are five potent natural sources of vitamin D.
Fatty Fish and Seafood
Fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, and tuna, along with seafood like oysters, shrimp, and anchovies, are the richest sources of vitamin D apart from the sun. Regular consumption of these foods can significantly boost vitamin D levels.
Mushrooms: The Vegetarian Source
Mushrooms are unique in that they are the only vegetarian source of vitamin D. When exposed to sunlight, mushrooms produce both vitamin D2 and D3, helping to enhance the body's vitamin D intake. Eating mushrooms regularly can effectively support vitamin D levels.
Egg Yolks
Egg yolks are a great source of protein and are also packed with vitamin D. For optimal vitamin D intake, consuming at least two egg yolks per day is recommended.
Cod Liver Oil
Cod liver oil is a potent natural source of vitamin D and also contains vitamin A. Including this oil in your diet can help maintain healthy vitamin D levels.
Fortified Foods
Fortified foods like milk, orange juice, cereals (such as oats), nuts (like almonds and walnuts), yogurt, and soy products like tofu are rich in added vitamin D. These foods provide an easy way to boost your daily intake.