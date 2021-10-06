The steam rising from a bowl of noodle soup floats along and dissipates almost like a thing of magic, with rich aromas and the promise of a deliciously warmed belly. In cultures all over the world, noodles have served as a foundation of comfort food, and Noodle Day celebrates this long history and the place they play in everyone's life today.



It is estimated that the origin of noodles dates back as far as two thousand years, or possibly even further. The first mention of noodles in historical records is in a book from the Eastern Han period that dates from between 25 and 220 BC. This unleavened dough has been prepared in many ways, throughout many cultures, using many different ingredients. But one thing remains the same–noodles are almost always delicious!

Noodles–inexpensive, simple, and rather filling–has been a mainstay of the working class for many years. The instant cup of noodles heated quickly in the microwave during a short lunch period. The mainstay of the poor and college-bound, pre-packaged Ramen noodles are often the foundation of a person's first culinary ventures, as they try to turn the only meal they can afford into something akin to food.

But noodles aren't only cheap and filling! Now, consider the rich and flavorful bowl of mom's chicken noodle soup, full of the rich flavors of chicken and carrots, and floating among them are the obligatory egg noodles, which somehow are just the thing to tie this delicious bowl of nutrition together.