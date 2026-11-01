November 2026 Holidays: Check Festival Dates, Bank Closures And Places To Visit

There are a number of festivals and regional celebrations happening in November 2026, as well as bank holidays in the month. The month is full of festivals to celebrate cultural traditions and organize short vacations, like from Diwali to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Wangala and Kanakadasa Jayanti etc.

As festivals are not happening on the same dates in all states, it is a good idea to have an idea about the holiday dates ahead of time to plan your work, travel and banking activities.

List of festivals and holidays in November 2026

A few states will have regional holidays in November. Some of the most important dates on the holiday calendar are:

Date

Day

Holiday

State

November 1

Sunday

Kut

Manipur

November 1

Sunday

Puducherry Liberation Day

Puducherry

November 1

Sunday

Haryana Day

Haryana

November 1

Sunday

Kannada Rajyothsava

Karnataka

November 3

Tuesday

Lhabab Duchen

Sikkim

November 8

Sunday

Diwali

Across India

November 14

Saturday

Wangala Festival

Meghalaya

November 24

Tuesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Selected states

November 24

Tuesday

Karthika Purnima

Odisha and Telangana

November 24

Tuesday

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day

Punjab

November 26

Thursday

Seng Kut Snem

Meghalaya

November 27

Friday

Kanakadasa Jayanti

Karnataka

The dates and the state-wise observances should be checked from the official government notifications as holidays may vary from region to region.

The closed dates for banks in November 2026 are as follows:

There are some days in November when banks will be closed in India over festivals and scheduled weekend holidays. The second and fourth Saturday of each month is a general holiday in most banks according to the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India.

These Saturdays are November 14th and November 28th in November 2026. Banks will also be observing the festival holiday as per state which includes Diwali on 8th Nov and Guru Nanak Jayanti on 24th Nov in the respective zones.

Before going to a bank branch, customers should make sure to know what days are and are not bank holidays for their state. ATM services are often standard on bank holidays and online banking services and digital payment services can be used to make eligible transactions.

The November celebrations were for the major festivals

Diwali also called as the Festival of lights, it represents the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Diyas, flowers and colourful rangolis adorn homes, families gather for prayers, festive food and festivities.

One of the most important days in Sikh calendar is Guru Nanak Jayanti which is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Visits to gurdwaras, prayer & hymns, langar (community meals).

Wangala Festival: Meghalaya is a festival celebrated by the Garo people in Meghalaya after the harvest of the agriculture year. Important part of the celebration is traditional dances, music, colourful dresses etc.

Karthika Purnima: Celebrated on the full moon day of Hindu month of Kartika, the festival is related to religious practices, prayers, and taking a dip in a river. It is also called as Tripurari Purnima or Dev Deepawali.

Seng Kut Snem: It is observed by the Khasi people of Meghalaya, to keep and demonstrate cultural heritage. Its features include traditional dances, native games and community events.

The best places to visit in November 2026 include:

The pleasant weather and festive atmosphere in November make it an ideal time to visit some of the destinations in India. There are five places where you should take a holiday:

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: It is a memorable experience to visit the ancient temples, the Aarti of the Ganga and the vivid ghats of Varanasi. Visitors will be able to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Dashashwamedh Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat.

Hampi, Karnataka: UNESCO World Heritage Site, this is a remarkable site with ruins and historic buildings. It's a great place to visit for history and culture, and the weather in November is pleasant.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Encircled by mountains, valleys and pine forests, Manali is a popular destination for the ones looking for a getaway to a hill-station. Its beautiful scenery and adventurous activities can be enjoyed by visitors, depending on weather conditions.

Coorg, Karnataka: Coorg is also known as Kodagu, and it is known for its coffee plantation, waterfalls and green landscapes. Popular sights include, the Namdroling Monastery (also known as Golden Temple), Raja's Seat, and Abbey Falls.

Goa, famous for its beaches, historic churches and Portuguese inspired architecture, is a popular holiday destination. Visitors can savour water activities, visit Chapora Fort, Basilica of Bom Jesus and Divar Island.

Make plans for holidays in November early!

There are celebrations of festivals, spending time with family and a short holiday that can be enjoyed on the November 2026 holiday calendar. But, many holidays are holidays of the state and so travelers and bankers should avail themselves of the official notifications before finalizing their plans.