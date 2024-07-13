Radhika Merchant Dazzles in Pink Lehenga and Joins Baraat Dance with Mukesh Ambani

In a heartwarming moment from her wedding festivities, Radhika Merchant enjoyed her own baraat, guided by none other than her father-in-law, Mukesh Ambani. A video that surfaced on social media on Friday showed the billionaire businessman holding Radhika's hand and leading her to the lively baraat, where she joined the groom, Anant Ambani, and other dancers. Radhika, adorned in a striking 'Rani Pink' lehenga with intricate golden embroidery, accessorized with an emerald necklace and a bun hairstyle, danced joyfully alongside Anant, while Mukesh Ambani looked on proudly.

Radhika’s Stunning Wedding Attire



For her wedding day, Radhika Merchant wore a stunning lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Stylist Rhea Kapoor shared pictures of Radhika on Instagram, showcasing her in a heavily embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents. The outfit, a traditional 'Panetar,' a Gujarati bridal tradition of wearing red and white, featured a trailing ghagra with a detachable second trail, a five-meter head veil, and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The elegant jewellery further accentuated her bridal look.

The Grand Wedding Celebrations

The wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and the Ambani family home. The celebrations, which began on Friday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, spanned four days and included a grand reception over the weekend. The event saw performances by international pop stars like Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

The guest list included prominent figures such as former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser, and celebrities like Adele, Lana Del Rey, Drake, and David Beckham, as reported by local media. Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor also attended, dancing to popular Hindi songs. Among the invited were Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav.

About the families

Mukesh Ambani, father of the groom, is Asia's richest person and ranks as the world's ninth-richest man, with a net worth of $116 billion, according to Forbes. His conglomerate, Reliance Industries, boasts over $100 billion in annual revenue, spanning sectors such as petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecommunications, and retail. The Ambani family resides in a 27-story mansion in Mumbai valued at $1 billion, featuring three helipads, a 160-car garage, and a private movie theater.

Anant Ambani, the 29-year-old groom, is in charge of the conglomerate’s renewable and green energy ventures and manages a 3,000-acre animal rescue center in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the family’s hometown. The bride, Radhika Merchant, also 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical magnate Viren Merchant and serves as the marketing director for Encore Healthcare, as noted by Vogue.