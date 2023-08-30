Raksha Bandhan 2023: Heartfelt Rakhi Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Images to Share!

HAPPY RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023 RAKHI WISHES, SMS, QUOTES, GREETINGS, IMAGES AND MORE: Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is a festival celebrated to strengthen the bond of love between siblings. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on Wednesday, August 30. However, due to Bhadra Kaal, you can also tie Rakhi on the 31st of August. The shubh muhurat, or auspicious time, for tying Rakhi and performing the ceremonies will be after 9:01. p.m. on August 30. For those who cannot tie Rakhi on the night of August 30, they can celebrate the festival on August 31, before 07:05 AM.

Raksha Bandhan is a time for families to come together and celebrate their love and togetherness. Here are some of the best Rakhi wishes, quotes, messages and images to share with your brother or sister on this special day:

Wishes for Raksha Bandhan 2023

1. This Raksha Bandhan I pray for your well-being and happiness. May you continue to reach remarkable heights. Happy Rakhi!

2. May the strong bond we share continue to grow over time. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

3. Happy Raksha Bandhan. You are the greatest support of my life and I hope you know it. I wish you much love and happiness.

4. Do not be discouraged because I am not by your side this Rakhi. You will always be in my thoughts and prayers. Wishing you a happy Rakhi.

5. May the love and warmth of the festival never escape us. Happy Raksha bandhan. Thanks for being my biggest cheerleader.

Quotes for Raksha Bandhan 2023

1. “A sibling may be the keeper of one’s identity, the only person with the keys to one’s unfettered, more fundamental self." - Marian Sandmaier

2. “Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet." - Vietnamese Proverb.

3. “A sibling is the lens through which you see your childhood." - Ann Hood.

4. “The best thing about having a sister was that I always had a friend." - Cali Rae Turner.

5. Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk.” – Susan Scarf Merrell

6. “My big brother still thinks he’s a better singer than me." - Rod Stewart

7. "A brother is a friend given by nature." - Jean Baptiste Legouve

8."A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life." - George Eliot

Messages for Raksha Bandhan 2023

1. You stood rock-solid by my side while I was in trouble and made me feel safe in those challenging times. You helped me at the time when seeking help seemed burdensome. For today and for the rest of the days, a thank you wouldn’t be enough. I am grateful for all you do to make me happy. Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023!

2. You are my best friend first and sibling second. Wishing my closest friend, a Happy Rakhi. Even though we aren’t by each other’s side today, rest assured we are always in each other’s thoughts. Wishing you the best this Raksha Bandhan 2023!

3. Finally the day to gorge on sweets and have fun has arrived. Looking forward to meeting you in person and narrating my long-kept stories too. See you soon at Raksha Bandhan 2023! Also, remember to bring my gifts when you come.

4. I cannot thank my stars enough for bestowing me with your presence. There is never a dull moment when you are around. Happy Rakhi 2023!

Tips To Celebrate

1. Choose a beautiful rakhi to tie on your brother’s wrist.

2. Write a heartfelt message on the rakhi.

3. Spend time with your brother and enjoy each other’s company.

4. Share a meal together and eat some delicious sweets.

5. Take some photos to capture the memories of this special day.