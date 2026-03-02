Ramadan 2026: Sehri And Iftar Timings For March 2 Across Major Indian Cities

As the holy month of Ramadan continues with deep spiritual fervour, Muslims across India are observing the 12th roza (fast) today, March 2, 2026. The sacred month began in the country on February 19, 2026, marking a period of devotion, discipline, charity, and prayer for the community.

Ramadan is not only about abstaining from food and water from dawn to sunset but also about self-reflection, patience, and strengthening one’s connection with faith. Observing the fast with punctuality is essential, which makes knowing the exact Sehri and Iftar timings crucial for devotees.

For March 2, the Sehri and Iftar times vary slightly across major Indian cities due to geographical differences. Here’s a look at the updated timings (IST):

Sehri And Iftar Timings For March 2, 2026

New Delhi: Sehri – 5:27 a.m. | Iftar – 6:21 p.m.

Hyderabad: Sehri – 5:22 a.m. | Iftar – 6:23 p.m.

Mumbai: Sehri – 5:44 a.m. | Iftar – 6:46 p.m.

Bengaluru: Sehri – 5:24 a.m. | Iftar – 6:28 p.m.

Lucknow: Sehri – 5:12 a.m. | Iftar – 6:07 p.m.

Chennai: Sehri – 5:14 a.m. | Iftar – 6:18 p.m.

Kolkata: Sehri – 4:43 a.m. | Iftar – 5:40 p.m.

Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, must be completed before the Fajr prayer. In Delhi, it is to be eaten around 5:27 AM, while in Kolkata, it is significantly earlier at 4:43 AM. Chennai residents, meanwhile, conclude Sehri by 5:14 AM. These differences highlight how sunrise timings shift across regions.

Iftar, the meal to break the fast at sunset, also differs from city to city. In Delhi, Muslims will break their fast at approximately 6:21 PM. Hyderabad follows closely at 6:23 PM, while in Kolkata, Iftar will be observed at 5:40 PM — much earlier due to its eastern location.

Fasting during Ramadan is regarded as one of the most spiritually demanding practices, requiring both physical endurance and mental discipline. Health experts and religious scholars alike advise worshippers to drink adequate water during Sehri to stay hydrated throughout the day, especially as temperatures gradually rise in many parts of the country.

Since Sehri and Iftar timings change daily, people are encouraged to regularly check updated Ramadan calendars or confirm the schedule with their local mosques to avoid confusion. Even a difference of a few minutes can be significant while observing the fast.

As families gather for prayers and meals, the spirit of togetherness remains at the heart of Ramadan. The month continues to inspire generosity, gratitude, and compassion among communities nationwide.

Ramadan Mubarak to all observing the sacred month.