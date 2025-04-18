Rashmika introduces animated IP ‘Rashmika & Ru’ to spread joy and kindness online

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is bringing a refreshing wave of joy and hope to the digital world with her brand-new original IP, Rashmika & Ru (R&R). The initiative is designed to counter the stress of online doomscrolling with uplifting content that celebrates kindness, compassion, and emotional well-being.

Teaming up with popular storytelling platform Terribly Tiny Tales under Collective Artists Network, Rashmika is all set to present a series that speaks straight to the heart. At the core of the project is an animated character named Ru, an adorable and emotive figure inspired by Rashmika’s own spirit—radiating warmth, empathy, and relatability.

The first rollout of this IP is a comic series, crafted to offer slices of life that feel familiar, comforting, and emotionally resonant. Whether it’s through quiet, reassuring moments or cheerful laughs, R&R aims to highlight the importance of being there foroneself and for others.

Rashmika shared her excitement in a statement, saying, “As a person, I believe in joy and kindness as pillars, and Ru is an extension of me to the audience to spread that message—for us to be kinder to ourselves as well as others. I’ve always loved the content TTT puts out, and they felt like the most obvious and perfect collaborators to bring this to life.”

Anuj Gosalia, Founder of Terribly Tiny Tales, echoed the sentiment, adding, “With Rashmika, we’ve created a character that’s more than just joyful—Ru stands for realness, warmth, and the kind of comfort we all need in today’s fast-scrolling world. R&R is our collective reminder that gentle is powerful.”

With Rashmika’s feel-good presence and TTT’s signature storytelling, Rashmika & Ru is set to carve a niche as a cultural touchstone for digital positivity.