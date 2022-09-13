Are you scared of Ending as a Single Man? Stop Doing these 5 Things

For some, who are single for long time, they feel it is a scary time, to step into the world of dating. They mainly fear of being ghosted, catfished or sometimes they tend to feel falling for someone who is not on the same page, hence all of these discourage the single men to date.



Even though, they wish to find love, the fear of rejection as well as disappointment is very real. If you do not want to end up a single and lonely man, then you must stop doing these five things right away.

Idealizing relationship

Your relationship will have shorter shelf life, if you tend to idealize your partner too much. Hence placing your partner on a pedestal and expecting them to be the person you wish to deserve, can be far removed from reality. You would eventually be setting yourself up for disappointment and blame your partner for the demise of your relationship, without realizing your own role in it.

Looking for therapist in your partner

Every individual has their own emotional baggage as well as trauma. It is healthy to share the load and also express your feeling with each other. It would be unfair to expect your partner to accept all your flaws blindly and to make peace with them. They are human too, they might not always have the solution to your problems.

Instead of placing your emotional baggage at the feet of your partner, you should seek professional help if essential. Being emotionally dependent on your partner might just end up with you being single and feeling even lonelier.

Not Trusting your Partner

Your partners would walk out very soon, as they walk in if they tend to sense mistrust in you. Want to check their phone, then you must keep tabs on their schedule and location or bombarding them with question about why they were talking to someone else instead of you, makes people feel suffocated.

Love as well as relationships are all about feeling safe and comfortable but if you continue to be insecure all the time, it is red flag for them to walk out and find someone who allows them to be as they are. After all, nobody wishes to feel like they are being monitored all the time.

Entering Co-dependent Relationships

If you ever feel that being in a co-dependent relationship are better than being single as well as lonely, you would require to take a long, hard look at yourself. This is one of the most dysfunctional relationships you can be in. These relationships where one partner requires someone while other need to feel needed.

This results in a clingy couple that fails to function normally without the emotional crutch they both have become for each other. It puts pressure on one partner to look after the other, no matter as how many times they mess up.

Hide feelings

Gone are the days, when being a man "meant hiding your feeling. Women like men who are emotionally available and open about their feelings. Being able to express yourself with your partner is the mark of an healthy relationship. We often to feel that, by sharing our feelings it makes us look weak and weird when, in reality, it actually makes us realize as to how many people are going through the same struggle as us. Being able to bond over the shared problems and finding a resolution which would make you feel less lonely, it would ensure you have a long-lasting, healthy relationship.