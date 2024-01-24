Republic Day 2024 special: Try tricolour dishes and enjoy

One of the pivotal occasions in the annals of independent India, Republic Day has been observed annually since January 26, 1950, marking the formal establishment of the nation as a sovereign democratic republic. This significant day evokes a sense of pride and patriotism in every heart, highlighted by the ceremonial unfurling of the tricolour flag by the President of India at Kartavya Path. Beyond the symbolic gesture, Republic Day provides an opportunity for citizens to express their affection for the nation through various creative endeavours, incorporating the vibrant hues of the national flag into activities such as crafting tricolour dishes, badges, art, and decorations. The commemoration extends to diverse forms of expression, including drawings and other meaningful contributions that reflect the collective love and devotion to the country.

Absolutely, celebrating Republic Day with tricolour dishes is a great way to showcase patriotism. Here are three sweet and savoury tricolour dishes that you can enjoy:

1. Tricolour Fruit Salad:

Ingredients:

• Orange segments

• Green kiwi slices

• White banana slices

• Blueberries (optional)

Instructions:

1. Arrange the orange segments at the bottom of the bowl to represent the saffron colour.

2. Add a layer of kiwi slices above the orange to represent the green colour.

3. Place the banana slices on top to symbolize the white colour.

4. Optionally, sprinkle a few blueberries on the banana layer for the blue colour.

5. Serve chilled and enjoy a healthy tricolour fruit salad.

2. Tricolour Vegetable Sandwich:

Ingredients:

• Orange bell peppers (sliced)

• Spinach leaves

• Cottage cheese (paneer) slices

• Bread slices

• Butter

• Mint chutney

Instructions:

1. Spread butter on one side of each bread slice.

2. Place a layer of orange bell pepper slices on one bread slice for the saffron colour.

3. Add a layer of spinach leaves on another slice for the green colour.

4. Place the cottage cheese slices on the third slice for the white colour.

5. Assemble the slices to form a sandwich.

6. Optionally, serve with mint chutney for added flavor.

3. Tricolour Pulao:

Ingredients:

• Saffron rice (rice cooked with a pinch of saffron)

• Spinach puree

• Grated paneer (cottage cheese)

• Mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, and corn)

• Ghee

• Cumin seeds

• Salt and spices to taste

Instructions:

1. Cook saffron rice separately.

2. In a pan, heat ghee and add cumin seeds.

3. Add mixed vegetables and sauté until they are cooked.

4. Divide the vegetables into three parts.

5. Mix one part with the saffron rice for the saffron layer.

6. Mix another part with spinach puree for the green layer.

7. Leave the last part plain for the white layer.

8. In a serving dish, layer the three rice mixtures.

9. Garnish with grated paneer on top.

10. Serve hot and enjoy the tricolour pulao.

These tricolour dishes are not only visually appealing but also delicious, making them perfect for Republic Day celebrations.