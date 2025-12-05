Samantha thanks hubby Raj Nidimoru’s sister for welcoming her in the family

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has entered a new chapter in her life, tying the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1 in Coimbatore. While the couple maintained a quiet low-key celebration, Raj’s sister Sheetal Nidimoru warmly welcomed Samantha into the family with an emotional Instagram post that has since gone viral.

Sharing the first official family picture from the wedding, Sheetal wrote a deeply heartfelt message describing the spiritual significance of the day. She recalled praying at the Chandrakund during pradosha, standing drenched and shivering, when a wave of overwhelming gratitude washed over her. “Not tears of pain… but tears of gratitude,” she wrote. “Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of gentle alignment in Raj and Samantha’s journey.”

Moved by the love, Samantha reshared the post on her Instagram Stories and responded with a warm message: “Thank you my darling @sheetalnidimoru. So blessed to have you in my life.”

Sheetal continued her note by expressing pride in how the newlyweds are stepping into their future—with dignity, honesty, and a strong sense of purpose. “As a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation,” she added, sealing the message with, “Samantha, love you.”

Samantha and Raj are believed to have first met during the shoot of The Family Man 2, where Raj, part of the Raj & DK duo, directed the series. Their professional association continued with Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan, strengthening their bond over time. With warm blessings from the Nidimoru family and heartfelt wishes pouring in from fans, Samantha and Raj’s wedding has become one of the most talked-about events of the season.