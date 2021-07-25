Growing fad of travelling to work remotely

Indians are looking at travel in newer ways and exploring flexible, nearby travel and travel to work remotely, according to new YouGov research conducted in May 2021.

The survey showed that 43% of Indians would like to travel this year when able to (66% to destinations that are a drive away) and are excited about visiting new places with loved ones, relaxing in nature, enjoying offbeat destinations and sharing their experiences and recommendations with others. A third would like to spend time travelling and working in different locations. Here are top trends from the latest survey.

Looking forward to travelling



• While the timeline for travel recovery depends on a number of external factors such as vaccination coverage, Indians continue to be eager to get back to travelling and connecting with new people and places.

• The survey showed that 43% would expect or plan to travel in the year and 66% would consider trips that are within driving distance.

• More than a third of respondents (36%) would like to travel and explore new places with loved ones. About eight in ten (78%) said they would like to be closer to their family in order to receive or provide support

Flexible living and working



• A third of Indian travellers (33 per cent ) would like to spend time travelling and working 'anywhere' in different locations, in a post-pandemic world.

• About two-thirds (62 per cent ) of respondents say they would opt for off-peak times of the year to travel.

Hosted travel catering to desire for flexibility and unique experiences



• Seven in ten (69%) respondents are interested in unique accommodations when they travel next (formats such as heritage homes, havelis, farm stays and villas), and a third (35%) say that they are very likely to stay in unique accommodations when they travel next.

• GenZ (70%) and Millennials (73%), who comprise a large pool of current and future travellers, are leading this trend.

• We expect a travel rebound unlike anything we have seen before, and we've made it easy for anyone who wants to host and take advantage of the coming travel surge.

Nature travel continues to inspire



• Nature travel continues to be preferred by four in ten (40%) respondents.

• Hill stations seem to be a popular choice, with 44 per cent of Indian residents wanting to visit destinations such as Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, Ooty, Munnar, Coorg, and Kashmir.

• The beaches of Goa, Kerala, and Pondicherry are also sought-after destinations for Indian travellers (38%).

• In addition, Gen Z (25 %) and Millennials (23 %) hope to explore offbeat travel to new destinations such as visiting a wildlife reserve, when they travel next, compared with Baby Boomers