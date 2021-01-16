Use of essential oils for massaging face and hair

Juicy Chemistry offers an array of essential oil pertaining to specific needs of a particular skin and hair type.

Lavender essential oil

Lavender flowers are gently pressed to release their sweet-smelling, intensely floral oils. This highly versatile oil has phenomenal healing properties for the skin, hair, and body. It acts as a mild antiseptic, disinfectant, and has antifungal properties.

Blood orange essential oil

Grown in the volcanic region of Mount Etna in Sicily, Blood oranges are a variety of sweet oranges with crimson. Blood orange essential oil is derived from its peel. It has an uplifting and calming scent that boosts the spirits and immune system. High Vitamin C content makes skin radiant and healthy. It also helps in collagen production resulting in supple and age-less skin.

Tuscan lemon essential oil

The very versatile Italian Lemon essential oil boasts an array of beauty, health and wellness benefits. It is well known for its abundance of disinfecting, purifying and cleansing essences.

Tuscany lemon essential oil is extracted from its citrus peel. It has skin-brightening properties that fights hyper pigmentation and helps even out skin. It also reduces oxidative damage and maintains youthful glow.

Peppermint essential oil

Peppermint Oil is extracted from the leaves of peppermint and has a lovely cooling effect when applied to the skin as well as a sharp, uplifting aroma. It is an effective anti-fungal agent and also has astringent properties. It is a popular pain reliever for common use.

When used in aromatherapy, add a few drops to the diffuser well with water in it. It's uplifting, invigorating, and stimulating scent helps promote concentration, and relieve mental fatigue, apathy, headaches, and depression. The analgesic properties in oil help gradually relax muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, and headache.

Australian tea tree essential oil

Sourced directly from artisanal communities of Australia, Tea Tree oil delivers tremendous antibacterial and antiseptic benefits.

It promotes healing without stripping the skin off moisture, making it an excellent natural remedy for acne treatment. Tea tree is also considered to be one of the most trusted ingredients for dandruff treatment.