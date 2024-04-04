Want to increase your chance of a successful online acquaintance? Choose random video chats

Hundreds of thousands of people meet online every day. But have you thought about how promising these encounters are? Is there really a chance to meet your future soulmate here? We also decided to ask these questions and assess the prospects of online dating in the modern world as objectively as possible. And also to share with you some dating services that we consider excellent options for finding new friends and maybe even love.

Let's confirm right away that today about 17% of all marriages around the world are the result of online dating. Not as much as some people think, but still, the number is significant. What’s even more interesting is that couples who met online are often stronger than those that formed offline. The percentage of divorces among the former is 6%, and among the latter — 8%. Of course, a difference of 2% may seem insignificant, but it exists, and even a small difference can’t be ignored.

Useful tips for users seeking not just interesting encounters but also fruitful onesOf course there are no "secret" rules for online dating that are guaranteed to provide you with interesting interactions and promising encounters. Nevertheless, we can recommend some applications that will at least increase your chances of success and eliminate unnecessary risks.

Choose the right dating service. There are many websites, dating apps and random video chat apps, each with its own characteristics and target audience. Explore the options and choose the one that works best for you.

Create an appealing profile. Your profile should be informative, interesting and reflect your interests and personality. Add good photos that show you in the best light, fill in all the required fields, explain about yourself and your life.

Be honest. Never lie on your profile or while chatting with anyone online. This can lead to frustration and loss of confidence. The truth will come out sooner or later, so what's the point of starting dating with a lie?

Take your time. Don't rush to meet someone in person right away. Get to know them better, communicate online by phone and video chat before deciding to meet.

Be careful. Never give out personal information, such as address or phone number, until you are sure of the person you are talking to. And, of course, do not send bank card numbers and other confidential information to anyone. Be vigilant!

Do not despair. Not all dating will be successful. You just need to accept this. If someone doesn't reply to your messages, or if you don't feel chemistry while chatting, don't get discouraged. Just keep searching and don't give up.

Be open to new possibilities. The internet can help you meet people you probably never would have met in real life. Be open to new opportunities and be ready for unexpected acquaintances.

One more tip that will save you just a lot of time and hassle — stop communicating with a person if you don’t see any prospects with them. It’s better to tell them right away that nothing will work between you.

Otherwise, you run the risk of wasting both your and their time. And the end of the interaction will be even more painful for both of you the longer it goes on.

Online video chats: suitable dating platforms

The first tip in our previous point is very important, because a mistake in the choice can wipe out all the following recommendations. If you are set on serious dating, we advise you to take a closer look at live video chat as a format.

Here’s just a small list of videochats worthy of your attention:

Video chat apps really give you a lot of advantages over classic sites and apps for dating. The most important of them is the ability to communicate via video, see the other person and hear their voice. So you can get to know the person much better and understand whether you want to continue communication and develop relationships in the future. Plus, random video chat services are either completely free, or a subscription is much cheaper than popular dating services.

If for some reason you’ve been ignoring the video chat format until now, it's time to fix this and discover this communication format for yourself. You’ll surely like it!