Women in Engineering Day is an international awareness campaign to raise the profile of women in engineering and focus attention on the amazing career opportunities available to girls in this exciting industry. It celebrates the outstanding achievements of women engineers throughout the world.



The science of engineering has been responsible for a huge amount of development in the way that we live today. Leaps and bounds in the engineering field have given us the benefit of living easier lives, living in better homes, and using better means of transport and that's just to name a few developments.

Although even today, some may see engineering as being a male-dominated sector, Women in Engineering Day reminds us that actually, it's far from it. In fact, this is a sector in which women are making some huge waves.

So today is all about the ladies taking part in some incredible achievements against all odds, and showing just what they can do. Women in Engineering Day is an international awareness campaign to raise the profile of women in engineering and focus attention on the amazing career opportunities available to girls in this exciting industry. It celebrates the outstanding achievements of women engineers throughout the world. Taking place annually, it's your day, so get involved. You can help out by sharing information about the day with your friends.

Organization owners can get involved by sponsoring the day, too. Ultimately, the goal of the day is to make sure that the future engineering landscape is built by equal amounts of men and women, so that we may be able to continue to grow and develop together.