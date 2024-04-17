World Hemophilia Day 2024: Date, history, theme and significance

World Hemophilia Day 2024, observed on April 17th, aims to raise awareness about hemophilia, a rare genetic bleeding disorder that affects blood clotting. This day highlights the importance of equitable access to care and resources for individuals with hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, empowering them to live fulfilling lives. Let's join hands to support and advocate for those affected by hemophilia, promoting understanding and solidarity within our communities.

Date and History of World Hemophilia Day

World Hemophilia Day is observed annually on April 17th to raise awareness about hemophilia, a rare bleeding disorder where blood does not clot properly. The day was established in 1989 by the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) to honor Frank Schnabel, the founder of the organization who dedicated his life to advocating for hemophilia awareness and treatment. April 17th was chosen in recognition of Schnabel's contributions.

The term "haemophilia" originated from "haemorrhaphilia," coined by Dr. Schonlein and his student, Friedrich Hopff, at the University of Zurich. While cases of hemophilia have been documented since ancient Egypt, it gained prominence as a "royal disease" in the 19th century when Queen Victoria of England, a carrier of hemophilia B (factor IX deficiency), passed the trait to three of her nine children.

Theme of World Hemophilia Day

The theme for World Hemophilia Day 2024 is 'Equitable Access for All: Recognizing All Bleeding Disorders.' This theme underscores the importance of providing comprehensive support, resources, and medical care to individuals with inherited bleeding disorders, empowering them to lead fulfilling lives unhampered by their conditions.

Significance of World Hemophilia Day

Hemophilia is a genetic disorder that significantly impacts blood clotting ability, causing complications like joint pain, bone issues, swelling, and internal bleeding. Undiagnosed cases can be life-threatening, especially during surgeries or accidents.

World Hemophilia Day serves as an educational platform to raise awareness about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and management of hemophilia. It fosters solidarity among affected individuals, families, caregivers, healthcare providers, and advocacy organizations, highlighting the need for continuous research and advancements in hemophilia treatment and care.

Types of Hemophilia

The most common types of hemophilia are A and B, caused by mutations in the F8 and F9 genes respectively, located on the X chromosome. Mutations in these genes lead to reduced or non-functional clotting factors, resulting in bleeding disorders. Hemophilia primarily affects males due to its X-linked recessive inheritance pattern. Females can be carriers of the hemophilia gene without showing symptoms unless they inherit two affected X chromosomes.

Hemophilia C, caused by a deficiency in factor XI located on an autosome, is less common. The severity of hemophilia varies depending on the specific mutation and clotting factor levels in the blood.

This day aims to promote broader understanding and support for individuals with hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, advocating for improved access to care and resources globally.