Founded in 2013 by Nazma Khan, World Hijab Day (WHD) is now celebrated in around 190 different countries all over the globe. Khan, a resident of New York who spent part of her childhood in Bangladesh and part in Brooklyn, New York, came up with the idea of establishing the day. The hope for World Hijab Day was to foster religious tolerance and understanding by inviting non-hijab wearing women (Muslims or non-Muslims) to participate in the day. The effort is meant to end discrimination and bring about a better understanding and ‘sisterhood’ between the women of the world, through awareness and education.

Since its inception, the word about World Hijab Day has grown. New York State recognized the day in 2017 and, that same year, the House of Commons in the United Kingdom hosted an event for the day. World Hijab Day is now celebrated by millions of people all over the world.