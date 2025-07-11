  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

World Population Day: Reflecting on growth and equity

World Population Day: Reflecting on growth and equity
x
Highlights

World Population Day, observed annually on July 11, serves as a global reminder of the urgent issues tied to population growth and its impact on...

World Population Day, observed annually on July 11, serves as a global reminder of the urgent issues tied to population growth and its impact on development, health, and the environment. Established by the United Nations in 1989, the day encourages awareness and action on matters ranging from reproductive health and gender equality to resource distribution and urban planning. This year’s theme, “Leave No One Behind: Building a Resilient Future for All,”

World Population Day offers a chance to reflect on the balance between demographic growth and human development. Investments in education, especially for girls, and improved healthcare infrastructure are seen as key levers in managing population-related challenges.

On this day, global and local initiatives—from awareness campaigns to policy discussions—aim to spark conversations around the choices and commitments that shape our collective future. As populations continue to grow, the emphasis must shift from mere numbers to ensuring dignity, opportunity, and well-being for all.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick