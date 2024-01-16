Live
Yoga and respiratory resilience: Exercises to beat winter cold and viral flu naturally
As winter's chill sets in, prioritizing respiratory well-being becomes crucial. Experts assert that Yoga, with its gentle yet potent approach, serves as a natural ally in fortifying respiratory resilience and warding off winter colds and viral flu.
Pranayama/Breathing Techniques:
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, emphasizes the significance of conscious breathing. Pranayama techniques, like Surya Bedi and Kapal Bhati, aim to expand lung capacity, build internal heat, and enhance respiratory function.
Asanas for Lung Health:
Specific Yoga poses, such as Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) and Ustrasana (Camel Pose), target and strengthen respiratory muscles. These asanas not only increase flexibility but also encourage deeper breaths, promoting better airflow and oxygenation.
Immune-Boosting Benefits:
Regular Yoga practice stimulates the lymphatic system, aiding immune cell circulation throughout the body. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar highlights how this heightened immune activity acts as a natural defense mechanism against winter viruses and infections.
Reducing Stress:
Stress is a silent contributor to compromised respiratory health. Yoga's mindfulness and relaxation emphasis, through practices like Savasana and meditation, act as potent stress-busters, indirectly supporting immune function.
Healing Walk:
Akshar introduces the Healing Walk, a unique body dynamics practice believed to prevent and eliminate various diseases. By lifting arms at shoulder width and walking, this method strengthens muscles and addresses physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being.
Hydration and Yoga:
Akshar underscores the importance of staying hydrated, especially in dry winter conditions. Yoga practices, combining deep breathing techniques and immune-boosting asanas, promote mindfulness about hydration, offering a holistic approach to combat winter colds and flu.