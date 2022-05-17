Entertainment News LIVE UPDATES: Latest Tollywood, and Bollywood News Today 17 May
Entertainment news Live Updates: The Hans India blog provides you with the latest Tollywood news from India, Bollywood, and Kollywood.
- 17 May 2022 8:22 AM GMT
Here's a Snippet of Actor @ramsayz fans pouring Energy, Love, and Colour for the Spectacular Wall Art #TheWarriorr— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 17, 2022
- 17 May 2022 8:18 AM GMT
I've seen more of #charlie777 than jus the trailer,,thanks to @rakshitshetty , n i luvd every bit.— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 17, 2022
It takes more than a script n efforts to make a film of this sort.
In short ,,the thought by itself is a DARE.
Cheers and bst wshs to the entire team for Daring. 🥳🥂
- 17 May 2022 7:48 AM GMT
Finally saw #KGF2 Cutting edge style Storytelling,Screenplay&Editing.Bold move to intercut action&dialogue,worked beautifully.Revamped Style of Mass 4 the powerhouse @TheNameIsYash Thanks Dir @prashanth_neel 4 giving us a “periyappa” experience.@anbariv Terrific💥👏💐to the Team— Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) May 17, 2022
- 17 May 2022 7:36 AM GMT
ANUBHAV SINHA - ZEE STUDIOS FILM TO RELEASE ON 19 AUG 2022... Producer #AnubhavSinha's next project is a coming-of-age film helmed by #ShaadiMeinZaroorAana director #RatnaaSinha... Not titled yet... Co-produced by #ZeeStudios, it stars #PritKamani, #EishaSingh and #KavyaThapar. pic.twitter.com/QPc4r2XmCA— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2022
- 17 May 2022 7:34 AM GMT
This is a MASS Surprise and the celebrations get BIGGER!😍— Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) May 16, 2022
Our Super🌟 @urstrulyMahesh MASS DANCE at #MaMaMassCelebrations 💥💥
Watch Live Here.
- 17 May 2022 7:17 AM GMT
1️⃣0️⃣DAYS TO GO 🥳— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) May 17, 2022
To have a FUN Blast in Theatres with your Family Members👨👩👧👦
BIGGEST FUN FRANCHISE #F3Movie Releasing on May 27th ✅@VenkyMama @IAmVarunTej @AnilRavipudi @tamannaahspeaks @Mehreenpirzada @sonalchauhan7 @Mee_Sunil @ThisIsDSP @SVC_official @adityamusic#F3OnMay27 pic.twitter.com/H5758huWNa
- 17 May 2022 7:10 AM GMT
MAHESH BABU: 'SVP' STORMS NORTH AMERICA... #MaheshBabu proves his power in #Overseas yet again... #Telugu film #SarkaruVaariPaata embarks on a flying start in #NorthAmerica [#USA + #Canada], crosses $ 2 million... Extended weekend total: $ 2,009,205 [₹ 15.64 cr]. @comScore pic.twitter.com/pX9Yhwj5q3— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2022
- 17 May 2022 7:10 AM GMT
#JayeshbhaiJordaar - #Overseas - Total after Weekend 1: $ 675k [₹ 5.24 cr]— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2022
⭐ #UAE - #GCC: $ 215k
⭐ #NorthAmerica: $ 282k
⭐ #UK - #Europe: $ 67k
⭐ ROW: $ 111k
- 17 May 2022 7:09 AM GMT
#BlockbusterSVP is setting new benchmarks in TFI 🔥#SVP #SVPMania #SarkaruVaariPaata— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) May 17, 2022
Super🌟 @urstrulyMahesh @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @GMBents @14ReelsPlus @saregamasouth pic.twitter.com/g4bAenYhDI
- 17 May 2022 7:08 AM GMT
SuperStar Swag Season ❤️🔥#BlockbusterSVP #SVPMania #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/Wnju1qvCJY— #BlockbusterSVP 💯 (@SVPTheFilm) May 16, 2022