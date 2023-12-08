Live
Just In
Extra Ordinary Man Movie Twitter Reviews Live Updates
Discover the latest buzz around the Hi Nanna Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights surrounding...
Discover the latest buzz around the Hi Nanna Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights surrounding this highly anticipated film.
Live Updates
- 8 Dec 2023 9:01 AM GMT
Konni comedy scenes bagunnai. 2.75/5 #ExtraOrdinaryMan— Ram (@RangaRamanuja_) December 8, 2023
- 8 Dec 2023 8:41 AM GMT
2.75⭐️ Decent Comedy Commercial Entertainer— I’m GK (@lgk2101) December 8, 2023
No logic in script 👎👎@actor_nithiin n R Ramesh comedy 👌
SreeLeela did justice to her role (not an imp role) 👌
Rajasekhar 👌👌
Songs 👎👎
Na Thalam okasari Testhara 👏👏👌
Overall ga One Time Watchable #ExtraOrdinaryMan pic.twitter.com/j1wM0ovsiJ
- 8 Dec 2023 8:24 AM GMT
#ExtraOrdinaryMan - major letdown! Despite Nithiin's comedic charm, the film falters with a lackluster plot and underwhelming execution. The music, oh, it's just the worst— Swathiiii 🌸 (@Swathi_Prasad96) December 8, 2023
I preferred Vakkantam's debut over this cringeworthy comedy. Maisamma's screenplay is disappointing..2/5😒
- 8 Dec 2023 8:22 AM GMT
#ExtraOrdinaryMan 1st half works well with fun element, decent bgm at the start and then falters totally even the songs r easily forgettable. Music could have been better. B,C centres will like this 1st half— Chandu Csr (@chandukop) December 8, 2023
- 8 Dec 2023 7:31 AM GMT
- 8 Dec 2023 7:24 AM GMT
Good First 🔥👍— Srinu Karri (@KSrinuTweets) December 8, 2023
Waiting For 2nd Half #ExtraOrdinaryMan pic.twitter.com/uWVv0wJaHo
- 8 Dec 2023 7:15 AM GMT
Hero @actor_nithiin visited the Sri Human temple in Dallas 🇺🇸 and sought divine blessings for the success of his #ExtraOrdinaryMan movie 😇✨— Shreyas Sriniwaas (@shreyasmedia) December 8, 2023
Book your tickets now 🎟️https://t.co/z1FbzGtMpl#ExtraOrdinaryManInTheaters@sreeleela14 @ActorRajasekhar @vamsivakkantham… pic.twitter.com/DamzFcTpO1
- 8 Dec 2023 6:53 AM GMT
Hilarious rollercoaster #ExtraOrdinaryMan! @actor_nithiin elevates the comedy to extraordinary level🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 8, 2023
- 8 Dec 2023 6:40 AM GMT
Chalaaaaa fresh story and machi try but okka manchi director ki echi thisi vunnte BB aayaedhi #ExtraOrdinaryMan good second half👍🏻— ChaitZzzz 🌶️ (@ChaituR7) December 8, 2023
- 8 Dec 2023 6:35 AM GMT
ST:#ExtraOrdinaryMan— Ansh rawat (@Theanshrawat) December 8, 2023
Excellent first' half complete laughter ride 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TqtRx9LUbB