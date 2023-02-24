  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Selfiee Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES

Akshay and Emraan’s Selfiee second trailer is all amazing and showcased a glimpse of the ego battle!
x

Akshay and Emraan’s Selfiee second trailer is all amazing and showcased a glimpse of the ego battle!

Highlights

Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar needs to get a new driver's license from an RTO officer. However, a misunderstanding leads to a war of words between...

Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar needs to get a new driver's license from an RTO officer. However, a misunderstanding leads to a war of words between the two, eventually escalating into a feud which is played out in front of the entire country.Check out Public Reactions Here

Show Full Article

Live Updates

2023-02-24 05:26:50
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X