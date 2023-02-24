Selfiee Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES
Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar needs to get a new driver's license from an RTO officer. However, a misunderstanding leads to a war of words between...
Bollywood superstar Vijay Kumar needs to get a new driver's license from an RTO officer. However, a misunderstanding leads to a war of words between the two, eventually escalating into a feud which is played out in front of the entire country.Check out Public Reactions Here
Live Updates
- 24 Feb 2023 6:00 AM GMT
⭐️1/5— D E V I L (@SRKsAdmirer) February 24, 2023
D-I-S-A-P-P-O-I-N-T-E-D
It’s a waste, Akshay doesn’t stand to the knees of Sukumaran. You can copy a movie by the scenes at the most, but the talent is incomparable. You might like it but nothing is original
In short a very bad remake #Selfiee #SelfieeReview #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/3eBgEl0G3u
- 24 Feb 2023 5:28 AM GMT
Extremely POSITIVE reviews from screenings & early morning shows for #SELFIEE .. 🍿— PRD (@Cinema_With_PRD) February 24, 2023
Aam janta is POSITIVE toh Kya pata, , WOM hi chala de shayad film.. almost everyone has the same opinion - Film ENTERTAINING hai, #AkshayKumar𓃵 & #EmraanHashmi disappoint Nahi karte 💪
- 24 Feb 2023 5:27 AM GMT
#SELFIEE is now in theatres!!#AkshayKumar #EmraanHashmi #dianapenty #nushrrattbharuccha pic.twitter.com/l44h7euCpe— Movie Track (@movieztrack) February 24, 2023