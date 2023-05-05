Live
- Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan city-wise timings in India
- Wrestlers' protest: Cong slams Anurag Thakur, questions govt's morality
- Tension grips at Gandhi Bhavan as Bajrang Dal activists protest against Karnataka Congress manifesto
- School In Telangana Is A Perfect Exmaple Of Truly A Centre Of Excellence
- Watch The Trending Video Of A Swiggy Delivery Agent Wholeheartedly Supporting RCB
- No Justification For Terrorism, Says Jaishankar At SCO Meet In Goa
- YS Jagan deposits YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa funds, says it will help poor to pursue studies
- Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Great offers on Apple products till 7 May 2023
- Cannes 2023: Here Is The List Of Jury Of This Most-Awaited International Film Festival
- WhatsApp update: Polls allow users to caption photos while sharing
Ugram Twitter Review: Ugram is a well made crime thriller and an emotional drama
Allari Naresh's upcoming action thriller "Ugram" has generated a lot of buzz among audiences due to his surprisingly violent character. To further......
Allari Naresh's upcoming action thriller "Ugram" has generated a lot of buzz among audiences due to his surprisingly violent character. To further... Allari Naresh's upcoming action thriller "Ugram" has generated a lot of buzz among audiences due to his surprisingly violent character. To further promote the film, several young Tollywood heroes such as Nikhil, Adivi Sesh, and Vishwak Sen have joined in and received positive reactions from viewers. The film is set to release today. Check out Live twitterugram Review reactions
Live Updates
- 5 May 2023 5:40 AM GMT
#Ugram one of the best action thriller movie don't trust fake reviews and other review if u watch lot of ott korean movies Hollywood movies u feel this ordinary. But as a telugu movie it's super movie go and watch in theatres enjoy. Review : 3.5 /5.0 must watch— వెంకట రమణ (@art_of_telugu) May 5, 2023
- 5 May 2023 5:36 AM GMT
Just finished watching #Ugram movie.@allarinaresh Anna ne acting and mass dailouge ke hats off.@DirVijayK sir ur story new idea raw and rustic and climax was highlight to movie @sahugarapati7 .— Jaikarthiksv (@jaikarthiksv1) May 5, 2023
@allarinaresh this movie will be a milestone in ur carrier
Must watch this movie . pic.twitter.com/EqXrn35s5R
- 5 May 2023 5:25 AM GMT
Just finished #Ugram premiere in uk @allarinaresh 2.0 ani cheppochu best experience bgm ayite ultimate bro #sricharanpakala🔥. #vijaykanakamedala Naandi trvata malli alanti serious subject well handled👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wR7cYYVR2M— PSPK Forever💕💕💕 (@SaiKrishnaPava3) May 4, 2023
- 5 May 2023 5:21 AM GMT
#Ugram— శ్రీకాంత్ రెడ్డి (@SalNahiSALAAR69) May 5, 2023
Here's Wishing Our @allarinaresh and the Entire Team of #Ugram 😍 All The Very Best for Grand Release Today 🔥
Wishing The Team a Very Huge Success and Massive Blockbuster ❤️🔥🙌
- On behalf of #Prabhas and His Darlings ❤️#UgramOnMAY5th pic.twitter.com/uzLXu6Atzg
- 5 May 2023 5:20 AM GMT
#ugram A good story line followed by some predictable secens. @allarinaresh did a terrific job. bgm was ok . Production values are good— Dinesh_Reviews (@Dinesh_Reviews) May 5, 2023
Overall #ugram is an decent watch.
Rating : ⭐⭐⭐/5
- 5 May 2023 5:19 AM GMT
#Ugram A Mystery Thriller that had an interesting storyline and good setup but falters in terms of execution for the most part. There were a few good sequences that worked but unnecessary commercial elements and dull writing ruin the flow in places. Mediocre!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) May 5, 2023
Rating: 2.5/5
- 5 May 2023 5:14 AM GMT
#Ugram A Mystery Thriller that had an interesting storyline and good setup but falters in terms of execution for the most part. There were a few good sequences that worked but unnecessary commercial elements and dull writing ruin the flow in places. Mediocre!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) May 5, 2023
Rating: 2.5/5
- 5 May 2023 5:14 AM GMT
#Ugram is pure goosebumps stuff. what a perfomence anna @allarinaresh 🔥🔥🔥.— praveen Chowdary kasindala (@PKasindala) May 4, 2023
Second half 🔥🔥🔥
Fights especially climax and hizra flight 🔥🔥🔥
Cinematography 🔥🔥🔥
Bgm,🔥🔥@sahugarapati7 good production.
Overall: 3.5/5
Perfect mystery drama
Ugram is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lAovtf3tf1
- 5 May 2023 5:13 AM GMT
Review: #Ugram— Ante Sundaraniki!!! (@nameisAj8) May 5, 2023
Positives:
1. Naresh
2. Story and screenplay
3. BGM 👏👏
4. Climax fight
Negatives:
1. Love track
2: Few dragged scenes in 1st half
Verdict: Ugram is a well made crime thriller and an emotional drama that will engage you throughout. Watch it!
Rating: 3.5/5