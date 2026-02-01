Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget

The central government is set to present budget in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, with high expectations from citizens, businesses and policy experts. With the economy navigating global uncertainties and domestic growth priorities, stakeholders are keenly watching for announcements on tax relief, policy clarity and measures aimed at boosting consumption, investment and employment.

The Budget is expected to outline the government’s fiscal roadmap for the coming year, balancing welfare commitments with capital expenditure and long-term reforms. From middle-class taxpayers hoping for relief to industry leaders seeking incentives and economists assessing macroeconomic signals, the annual exercise remains a key moment for economic direction-setting.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget at 11 am, marking her ninth consecutive Budget speech — a record first for any Indian finance minister. The milestone underscores continuity in fiscal leadership as the government lays out its vision for the year ahead.



