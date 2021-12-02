Akhanda movie Review & Rating {3/5}

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal played the lead roles in the new Telugu film Akhanda. Boyapati Srinu is the film's director. The film is bankrolled by Dwaraka Creations. The film's review is out. Check it out.

Story:

Murali Krishna (Balakrishna) lives in Ananthapur and he enjoys a good name. Murali Krishna locks horns with Varadarajulu (Srikanth) and it creates a lot of issues. As things become complicated for Murali Krishna, then enters Akhanda (Balakrishna). Who is Akhanda? What is his connection with Murali Krishna? What happens in the end? Forms the film's story.

Performances:

Akhanda is Balakrishna's one-man show yet again. Balakrishna is known for delivering powerful performances single-handedly and he has done it with an ace in this film too. Be it dialogue delivery or fights, Balayya has done everything exceptionally. His screen presence is vibrant. The fans will enjoy him on the screen. Pragya Jaiswal gets a meaty role in the film and she is just a commercial cinema heroine. Kalakeya Prabhakar's role is good and Srikanth too stunned everyone in a negative role. Jagapathi Babu is also good in his role. The rest of the cast is impressive.

Technical Aspects:

Thaman stands out as the best in the technical department. He has given his best for the movie and people will praise his work for a long time in the coming days. The camera work is very good in the film. The visuals in the second half, involving the track of Balakrishna as Akhanda are extremely good. The editing is good. The fight sequences are composed nicely in the film. The production design is excellent. More than the audio album, the BGM will become the talking point of the film. The production values are lavish. The technical team has done a fine job in generating the best output.

Verdict:

Balakrishna and Boyapati earlier teamed up for the films Simha and Legend. Living up to the expectations, Akhanda also showers a mass treat on the fans. The film is impressive in the way it was made. Boyapati rightly used Balakrishna and has shown two different variations in him. Fully loaded with mass elements, the film is a big feast for the fans. However, the story is not anything new or fresh. With a predictable plot, Boayapti designed an average screenplay. Still, he put efforts into showcasing Balakrishna differently and made it the USP of the film. Although the film is not up to the mark with regards to content, the film will surely entertain mass audiences and those who are always ready for a mass potboiler. A must-watch for Balakrishna's fans but a one-time watch for normal moviegoers. Bham Akhanda!