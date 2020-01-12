Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Movie Review & Rating {3.25/5}

Stylish Star Allu Arjun came up with an exciting movie titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Trivikram Srinivas is the film's director and both teamed up for the third time, after the hits like Julayi and Son of Satyamurthy. Pooja Hegde played the leading lady in the film. The theatrical trailer already hinted that the movie is going to be a treat for families. The film hit the screens today and check out the review of the film here.

Story:

Valmiki ( Murali Sharma ) swaps his newborn baby with his boss Ramachandra( Jayaram)'s baby in a hospital because of some reason. A nurse who goes into a coma is the only person to know about this incident. Valmiki raises his boss' son Bantu (Allu Arjun) as a

middle-class dad and wants him to never find out about his original parents. But, one day, Bantu finds out about this and goes to meet his birth parents in Vaikunthapuram which is the name of the building. What happens then forms the rest of the story.

Performances:

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly the show stealer of this movie. The actor has carried the entire film on his shoulders and the way he has portrayed the role is amazing. Pooja Hegde not only will grab the attention with her stunning looks but also will impress with her refreshing performance in the film. Tabu is truly an asset for this movie and her energetic performance added more strength for the film. Sushanth and Nivetha Pethuraj also got meaty roles in the film and the duo has delivered honest performances in the film. Navdeep acted naturally. Rajendra Prasad justified his role. The actors like Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Murali Sharma, and Rohini delivered beautiful performances in the film.

Technical Aspects:

Director Trivikram Srinivas came up with an interesting storyline for the movie. Most of the scenes will have Trivikram mark dialogues and will definitely impress the audience. His pace of narration struggled a bit in the second half. But, Trivikram has executed the story in a proper way. production values by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna are very luxurious and lavish. Music by SS Thaman is undoubtedly the heart of the film. Not only the chartbusters singles but Thaman's captivating BGM also became one of the major driving factors for the audience. Cinematographer PS Vinod has produced bright and beautiful visuals for the film. Editing by Navin Nooli is clean and neat.

Verdict:

The movie starts off slowly. The entire first half is extremely entertaining and the audience can connect really well with almost all the characters from the film. The star cast sure became one of the biggest plus points for this movie. Without focusing much on adding unnecessary scenes, director Trivikram tried to narrate the story on point by lacing it up with so many entertaining scenes. Most of Trivikram mark comedy scenes worked out really well in the film. It is a delight to watch Allu Arjun's entertaining performance on the silver screen. Performances, narration, BGM are the plus points of this film. There are no major minus points in the movie. Overall, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' is definitely a worth watching movie.