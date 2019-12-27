Avane Srimannarayana Movie Review: Rakshit Shetty Movie Ticks All The Right Boxes

Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana review is out. The Sachin Ravi directorial debut was out in theatres today and guess what the audience and moviebuffs are saying about the film? Read on to find out.

The world of cinema us an imaginary world which takes you on a fantasy ride and Rakshit Shetty's latest offering Avane Srimannarayana is just that. The film is set in an imaginary town called Amaravathi and the thief and police hunt for treasure there forms crux of the story in Avane Srimannarayana.

Since the entire movie is fictitious, there is no particular time period mentioned. However, going by the costume it's easy to gauge that Avane Srimannarayana takes you to the retro era. There are several scenes in the movie which remind you of Hollywood films. The film revolves around a gang leader, a drama troupe and the police and their treasure hunt. Who gets the treasure finally? How do they manage to find it? Watch the movie to find out.

Avane Srimmannarayana Review / Analysis

The movie is an out and out fantasy movie and is a feast to the eyes. Debut director Sachin Ravi, who started off as an editor, has done a brilliant job. He adds another feather to his cap with this movie. Anybody who sees Avane Srimmannarayana will know the efforts put in by the entire crew. Rakshit Shetty has a winner in hand, again with Avane Srimannarayana. The BGM is good and the film is a thoroughly enjoyable watch for moviebuffs who gets to watch something out of the box in this movie. The movie never gets boring anywhere as it offers something to laugh about in every scene. This is lead actress Shanvi Srivastav's best performance yet. The maker's promotion before release about Avane Srimmannarayana being something the audience will remember for long is true 100 per cent.

As for the supporting cast, be it Achyuth Kumar, Balaji Manohar, Pramod Shetty, or Gopal Deshpande, every actor has infused life into the movie with their roles and contributed to making the movie an enjoyable experience. .

Final Verdict:

Every scene in the Rakshit Shetty movie is magic. It delivers on the entertainment value. Avane Srimmannarayana is a joy ride into a beautiful fantasy world, go watch it for out of this world experience.

Disclaimer: This Review is An Opinion of One Person. Please Do Not Judge The Movie Based On This Review. Watch Movie in Theatre