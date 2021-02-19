Drishyam 2 Review: A Solid Follow-Up Plot With Mohanlal’s One-Man Show

Drishyam 2 movie review: We have already witnessed a strong story in ‘Drishyam’ movie… The tale ends with Mohanlal cleverly hiding the dead body under the Police Station and narrowly escaping from being caught. Now, the sequel of this flick starts from the same point and once again the tension arises in the family as Police officials re-open the case. We need to watch the movie to know how Mohanlal escapes this time whose brain is always one step ahead of Police officers.

Plot:

The sequel story starts off with a leap of six years after the events of the first part. The life of the protagonist Georgekutty (Mohanlal) changes a lot and from cable operator our lead actor upgrades to the theatre owner. Well, he will be also working on a script from years and has no hurry in making as he wants the audience to experience the true thrilling factors of the flick.

Being a family man, he will be seen spending quality time with his wife Meena and 2 daughters. Then the real story begins after the Police officials try to dig out the truth by re-opening the missing case of Varun Prabhakar (a spoilt son of inspector-general of police Geetha Prabhakar) who was murdered by Mohanlal's elder daughter and wife. Georgekutty being a mastermind will now again sharpen his thoughts. The story turns interesting after the entry of the IPS officer (Murali Gopi). Varun's parents Geetha and Prabhakar (Siddiqui) return from the US in a hope that, they can perform the last rites to the dead body of their son. Even after Varun's father pleading Georgekutty to reveal the whereabouts of the dead body it just becomes banging one's head against a wall. This shows off the protagonist's strong determination. Now, Georgekutty's wife Rani (Meena) and elder daughter Anju (Ansiba) get scared with an unfortunate incident. Speaking about the climax, it is just unexpected and drives the audience thrilled and turns into an absolute perfect ending for the movie.

On the whole, the audience will get excited to know how Mohanlal once again saves his family from the clutches of the Police officials. Coming to the significant contributions of the cast, the movie is all led by the South Indian ace actor Mohanlal. His intelligent thoughts and narrow escaping factors make the audience sit at the edge of the seat. Then we need to speak about Meena, who elevates her character being a housewife and a mother who wants to protect her daughter. Next, we need to speak about the antagonist Murali Gopi's presence… His contribution to the movie is quite exciting.

Finally, the sequel 'Drishyam 2' movie is a cat-mouse game between Georgekutty and the police IG Murali Gopi. It is gripping enough and catches the right pulse of the audience.